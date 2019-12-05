Nearing the end of his senior season as the quarterback at LSU, Joe Burrow has experienced just about every venue of the Southeastern Conference.
Burrow has played at the swamp in Florida, on the road at Auburn, in front of screaming fans in Tuscaloosa and even had a road game at Texas earlier this season.
Burrow has conquered all stadiums he’s visited so far, as the Tigers are 12-0 going into Saturday’s SEC Championship game against Georgia.
Looking back on Burrow’s time at Athens, perhaps one environment proved that Burrow would not be afraid to take on a road atmosphere.
Athens’ sixth win of its perfect 10-0 regular season in 2014 came at Steubenville, one of the most storied programs in all of Ohio.
The Bulldogs had an odd opening in week 6 of their schedule. The challenge was to find a team that would push Athens, but some thought maybe the Bulldogs bit off more than they could chew with the Big Red.
That was not the case, as Athens’ 58-42 victory in the rain proved that their game would travel just well.
“This team deserved to have that kind of victory. We faced an absolute ton of adversity this evening,” Athens coach Ryan Adams said after the win on Oct. 3, 2014. “Bad weather, the venue, the band, their fans, the whole nine yards. All the hoopla, and the history was against them tonight.
“They looked in the eye of the storm and they didn’t blink. They came out in the second half and got after it.”
Athens finished with 591 yards of total offense, shaking off a couple early fumbles.
Burrow led the way, accounting for 447 yards of offense and six touchdowns. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 77 yards and another two scores. He played three quarters at cornerback, his first defensive action of that season.
“I was playing pretty crappy in the first half, I had some fumbles. I picked it up toward the end of the game and so did we as a team,” Burrow said. “You have to stay aggressive when you get in those situations. You can’t get timid.”
Steubenville was one of the few teams that season that had a chance to try and go score for score with Athens. The Big Red had 498 yards themselves, as Dimitri Collaros passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
Athens led 15-7 after one quarter thanks to a 70-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Adam Luehrman, then a 45-yard touchdown toss from Burrow to Adam Luehrman.
Athens led 29-27 at halftime after giving up a 46-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the second quarter. The lead was just 36-34 late in the third quarter.
Athens pulled away from there, scoring three unanswered touchdowns with a safety mixed in there. The Bulldogs led 58-34 by the time Burrow ran in a touchdown from 48 yards out with 5:28 left.
The 58 points were the most allowed by Steubenville since 1963.
The Big Red were no slouch that season either. They went 7-3 in the regular season, then went on to win a regional championship to advance to the Final Four in Division IV.
The win served as the perfect playoff tuneup for the Bulldogs, and gave the program a rare chance to win a game at a venue like Steunbenville.
And it showed that Burrow could make plays under the pressure of a tough road environment, something the entire country knows by now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.