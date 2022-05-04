By Ethan Stewart's standards, Wednesday's start on the mound at Athens wasn't statistically his most dominant of the year.
Stewart gave up five hits and three walks, more baserunners than the powerful righty usually yields.
However, the end result was the same, as the Meigs Marauders are on the verge of another title.
Stewart pitched a complete-game shutout, leading Meigs to a 4-0 win at Athens High School's Rannow Field.
Stewart still finished with 15 strikeouts, pitching his second shutout of the season against the Bulldogs.
"The good thing about him is he loves to compete," Meigs coach Patrick Martin said. "He loves the game and when he gets in situations like that (with runners on base), he rises to the occasion. That's baseball to him. I was pretty confident with him out there."
In the first meeting between the two Tri-Valley Conference rivals, Stewart struck out 21 in a one-hitter.
The Bulldogs (11-6, 8-4 TVC-Ohio) fared better in the rematch, but still had to tip their cap to Stewart at the end of the day.
"Hats off to him," Athens coach Todd Nuzum said. "He's a great pitcher. I think he's got a bright future ahead of him. We tell the guys, we don't see many pitchers like that in Southeast Ohio. We went up there fighting."
Stewart has a fastball that reaches more than 90 miles an hour, but it was his offspeed offerings that really had Athens struggling to find a rhythm. Stewart was able to drop a curveball in for a strike at any point in an at-bat, making it hard for the Bulldogs to try and sit on a fastball.
Stewart threw first-pitch strikes to 25 of the 29 hitters he faced, with 74 of his 100 pitches going for strikes.
"He's got very good command," Nuzum said. "He can throw that curveball over anytime. You just try to get into a hitter's count."
Stewart was able to win a pitching duel against Athens junior Landon Wheatley.
Wheatley struck out 13 and only walked one batter, scattering six hits.
"Landon he's a gamer," Nuzum said. "Had his curveball working. He was throwing strikes. He gets ahead, he's tough too."
Meigs had an early lead thanks in large part to freshman catcher Jake Martin.
He gave the Marauders a 1-0 advantage in the second thanks to a two-out single to center, scoring Joey Young.
Martin struck again in the top of the fourth, his double to right field scoring Theeron Eberts and Young for a 3-0 lead.
Martin, a freshman catcher, is coach Patrick Martin's son.
"I don't give him too much credit at home, you can ask him," coach Martin said, with a smile. "He'll tell you I give him a lot of hard times, but he's a guy that likes to compete. The game slows down for him a lot of times."
Lane Stanley's single to center scored Martin to give Meigs a 4-0, which was more than enough offense with Stewart on the mound.
The Bulldogs had at least one baserunner in each of the first five innings, their best chance coming in the third.
Athens had three consecutive batters reach base with one out. Easton Nuzum drew a four-pitch walk, with Derrick Welsh and Wheatley hitting singles.
The sequence of the game began with Wheatley's single to left. Easton Nuzum rounded third base a little too far before slamming on the breaks in an attempt to get back to third base.
Nuzum got caught in a rundown before sliding back to third base safely, according to the field umpire.
Patrick Martin argued Nuzum had been tagged, and asked the field umpire to release the call to the home plate umpire.
"What I think happened was the field umpire was a little bit out of position to see the tag," he said. "I think the tag was on the back side of the runner. As soon as it happened, I saw it in my mind, I said he's going to call him safe. I also looked up and the home plate umpire was standing not far away. He was on the tag side."
Easton Nuzum was called out on the appeal, a result that Athens coach Todd Nuzum vehemently argued.
Afterwards, coach Nuzum still felt like Meigs had missed the tag on the play, and that the original call was correct.
"He (the field umpire) was telling me that he didn't have a very good angle on it and he was going to release it to the home plate umpire," Nuzum said. "Who knows what the outcome is if that's not changed."
Instead of having the bases loaded with one out in a one-run game, Athens had runners on first and second with two outs.
Stewart took advantage, striking out Luke Brandes on three pitches to end the inning.
Stewart let out a yell of celebration after the strikeout, with Meigs then adding three runs to the lead the next inning to essentially put the game away.
"With Ethan out there, I think he's going to be confident no matter what," Patrick Martin said. "I think more than anything (the momentum swing) helped our hitting. We came out and were riding that wave a little bit."
An error and another single for Welsh gave Athens two baserunners in the fifth, but Stewart got the next two batters to look at a called third strike.
Stewart retired the final eight batters of the game to lock down the victory.
The Marauders (10-5, 9-2 TVC-Ohio) need a win at River Valley on Friday to clinch at least a share of the TVC-Ohio title with Wellston.
Their quest for a repeat title hit a bump in the road with a 2-0 home loss to Nelsonville-York on Monday. Martin said any team in the TVC-Ohio is dangerous this season.
"We haven't done anything yet," he said. "Beating a good team like Athens, here in Athens, that's a good accomplishment, but we haven't got to our goal yet. It's going to be a tough challenge at River Valley, so we'll see what happens."
The Bulldogs were eliminated from the league race and had a six-game winning streak come to an end. They still have six non-league games on the schedule before beginning the postseason.
"Just keep working, try to get better every day," Todd Nuzum said. "Defense and our pitching has been outstanding pretty much all year. We're throwing strikes, we're fielding routine baseballs. We just have to keep working on those little things, the fundamental of the game and try to get better have momentum going into the tournament."
Meigs 4, Athens 0
Meigs;010 300 0 — 4 6 1
Athens;000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Ethan Stewart and Jake Martin
Landon Wheatley and Jake Goldsberry
WP — Stewart; LP — Wheatley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.