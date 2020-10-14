McARTHUR — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes already own one victory over the Vinton County Vikings, and for a while on Tuesday it looked like history might repeat itself.
The Buckeyes earned a first-set win, and were in control of the second set on the Vikings' home court.
"We kept telling the girls, if we stay in control and play our game, we'll be fine," Vinton County coach Ashley Ervin said.
The Vikings were able to regain control against the Buckeyes, and keep their spot atop the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings for another year.
Vinton County clinched the outright TVC-Ohio championship, beating N-Y 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21) on Tuesday.
The Vikings (18-3, 11-1 TVC-Ohio) are the outright TVC-Ohio champions for the second season in a row.
"I just can't say enough about how much towards the end, we picked each other up and played together," Ervin said.
The Vikings' certainly had to work for their 2020 championship. They were a perfect 12-0 in league matches in 2019, but suffered a five-set defeat at Nelsonville-York on Sept. 17, dropping them into a three-way tie with N-Y and Alexander.
Vinton County was able to defeat both the Spartans and Buckeyes within the last week to ensure it wouldn't share the league title.
"We told them from the beginning, you're going to have a target on your back," Ervin said. "No matter the situation, we have to be ready to play."
The championships these last two years are the first for the program since 1984. The Buckeyes were trying to also end a TVC-Ohio drought, as another win against the Vikings would have allowed them to play for their first league title since going back-to-back in 2003 and 2004.
Nelsonville-York (16-5, 8-3 TVC-Ohio) started strong, but couldn't stop the Vikings once they got rolling.
"I think that a lot of experience on their end, being in a lot of tight games, really pushed them through," N-Y coach Wayne Dicken said. "They're well-coached. They got the momentum back on us."
The Buckeyes certainly came to try and spoil the Vikings' party. They trailed in the opening set 13-8, but led 18-17 after Chloe Lehman's kill.
Tied at 22-22, Mackenzie Hurd took over. Her kill gave Nelsonville-York the lead, then Ryleigh Giffin's ace made it 24-22.
The Buckeyes were able to get a free ball on the next volley, and Madison Booth delivered another set to Hurd.
The junior put it down with authority, and Nelsonville-York had the 25-22 win.
"They did a great job of hitting the spots," Ervin said. "Obviously, they've seen us play. They know our holes, and they did nice job of executing that."
The Buckeyes continued that momentum into the second set, leading 9-4 after another Hurd kill.
And even when the Vikings scored three points in a row to force a 14-14 tie, Nelsonville-York answered with a 6-0 run.
The Buckeyes led 20-14 after Brooklyn Richards' block at the net. It certainly looked like Nelsonville-York was on its way to taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Cameron Zinn pushed a kill across the net, N-Y committed a net violation, Sydney Smith served an ace and Lacy Ward had a kill. Just like that, it felt like the Vikings never lost momentum again.
Zoey Kiefer picked up an ace to tie the score at 21-21, and another ace gave the Vikings a 23-21 edge.
Overall, it was an 11-2 run as the Vikings won the set 25-22 after Taylor Houdasheldt's ace.
The match was only 1-1, but it felt like Vinton County was in control after completing the comeback.
"I think that's the story of the game, that second set," Dicken said. "Just letting them back into it. We preached in the timeout, not to get too high or too low throughout the night. But it was just one of those things that they got a little momentum on their side and we couldn't recover that second set."
Vinton County continued forward in the third set, leading 7-1 after four consecutive kills from Smith.
Smith had nine of her match-high 23 kills in the third set, as the Vikings cruised to the 25-12 win, and 2-1 lead.
"When she's up and hitting hard, she's going to dominate teams and she's going to put the ball where she needs to," Ervin said.
The Buckeyes made a final push in the fourth set, scoring five points in a row for a 20-20 tie after a Hurd kill.
The Vikings didn't trail though, as Zinn and Smith each had kills to end N-Y's run. A Buckeye service error provided Vinton County's final point in a 25-21 victory.
Zinn handed out 32 assists to go with 20 digs, six kills and two aces. Ward also had 13 kills and two aces, while Kiefer had seven kills and two aces. Houdasheldt had four of the Vikings' 14 aces.
The Vikings posed for pictures afterwards, celebrating another TVC-Ohio crown. The group will almost entirely be back next year, as Tristen Kirby was honored before the match as the team's only senior.
The Vikings will host Logan on Monday in their regular season finale before playing for another sectional title.
"The loss at Nelsonville was a heartbreaker, but I think it motivated us a little bit," Ervin said. "We came out a little scared to lose the TVC at first tonight, instead of being like, 'OK this is ours to win,' and staying positive about it. We finished in the end and came out and got a win."
Hurd led the Buckeyes with 18 kills, while Giffin had six kills and two aces. Booth had 30 assists and three kills.
Nelsonville-York hosts Athens on Thursday in its regular season finale before setting its sights on the Division III tournament.
Losing out on a potential league title was tough for Dicken and the Buckeyes, but he said the goal now is looking forward to the postseason.
"I truly feel that we are capable of making a deep tournament run," he said. "Vinton County will probably be pushing for a district title in Division II, and theres no reason why we shouldn't push for a district title in Division III."
