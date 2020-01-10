GLOUSTER — It's been so long since the Trimble Tomcats defeated the Waterford Wildcats in a girls' basketball game, that chances are none of the current players had even mastered the art of walking, let alone dribbling a basketball, the last time Trimble beat their league rivals from Washington County.
"We haven't beat them in 15 years," sophomore point guard Laikyn Imler said, well aware of the recent one-sided history. "It's been a long time since our program's gotten a win against Waterford."
The young Tomcats have raised expectations with their play all season, and the bad memories against the Wildcats were washed away on Thursday.
Trimble earned another monumental win for the program, knocking off Waterford 48-37 in front of a good crowd inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats end a 27-game losing streak to the Wildcats, and more importantly are two-games ahead of them in the league standings.
"It's awesome," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "I keep telling them, we've been preparing for this moment through the summer, maybe when we got the job and they were in sixth and seventh grade. I'm so happy for them right now."
Trimble's last win over Waterford came in December of 2005, when Jennifer Grandy, Julie Trace and Hannah Faires were leading the charge.
The Wildcats have been the gold standard in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division ever since, winning 14 of the last 15 league titles, including the last five outright.
Trimble, with five sophomores in the starting lineup, improved to 10-2 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the TVC-Hocking. The Tomcats have already topped last season's nine-win total.
"Just a great win for the program," Richards said. "We had a great crowd tonight. I told about everyone I knew tonight to get here and support us. They came out huge. I know they're worth the price of admission, so hopefully they come back and keep supporting us because the girls really liked it."
Trimble controlled the majority of the action against Waterford (6-2 TVC-Hocking), never trailing after the early minutes of the second quarter.
The Wildcats led 15-9 early in the second quarter, but were held without a field goal for the entirety of the frame. Trimble's 10-0 run surged it ahead 19-15, and the Tomcats led the rest of the way.
"To hold a Waterford team without a basket during a quarter is pretty impressive," Richards said.
Trimble held Waterford to 25.0 percent shooting (14 of 56) including just 12.5 percent (2 of 16) from 3-point range.
"Our defense played a big role in it, a big factor," Imler said. "Without our defense, we definitely wouldn't have won that game."
All of the Tomcats' points came from four players. Emily Young led the way with 17 points — on 7 of 10 shooting — with four assists and two blocked shots.
Young battled early foul trouble and played limited minutes, but still managed to score 13 points in the second half to help Trimble pull away.
Briana Orsborne added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.
"Briana was all over the floor tonight," Richards said. "That's the best overall game she's played this year. Points aside, she ended up in double digits, but she was getting loose balls, she was flying around, she helped with the press breaker. She had a great overall game."
Imler handled the Wildcats' pressure, oftentimes breaking the press by herself. She finished with 10 points — all in the first half — with two assists and four steals.
"She carried us offensively in the first half," Richards said.
Jayne Six received a lot of attention in the post from the Wildcats' defense, but still had nine points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
And while Riley Campbell didn't score, she provided game-changing defense on Waterford's Mackenzie Suprano. Suprano had seven points, but missed 17 of her 20 shots from the field.
The Tomcats responded with poise when Waterford did make a run. Trimble led 28-18 in the third, but saw that lead trimmed to 31-28 after two Cara Taylor free throws to begin the fourth quarter.
Trimble had an answer. Young found Orsborne for a layup, then Young quickly collected a steal and score. Suddenly, Trimble led 35-28 with 5:41 left, and the Wildcats never got closer then seven points again.
"We stuck with it and kept playing hard," Imler said.
Trimble's lead pushed to 40-28 after Six found Young for a 3-pointer.
When Six found Young open for a layup with 3:03 left, the Tomcats led 42-30 and Richards let loose a series of fist pumps from the sideline.
The Tomcats' biggest lead came at 14 points on two occasions, the final coming at 48-34 when Campbell found Six open in the post.
Trimble was efficient from the floor, making 60.7 percent (17 of 28) of its 2-point attempts.
The Tomcats have completed the first round of TVC-Hocking play without a defeat, and return to the court on Monday by hosting Eastern.
Trimble hasn't won a league title in girls' basketball since 2005, but is firmly in the driver's seat after Thursday's big win. It all comes two years after the Tomcats won only one game, but the current sophomore class has completely changed the trajectory of the program.
"It meant a lot to him," Imler said, referring to Richards. "It meant a lot to us, especially with the past seasons he's had. He's really excited and so are we."
Richards said the Tomcats know they'll have to continue to work even harder, as the bullseye will now be on their backs as they rematch against the rest of the TVC-Hocking as a first-place team.
"We still have a lot of room too improve," Richards said. "That's the scary part. They're getting a day off tomorrow. I told them to celebrate it, then we'll come back and get ready for our second go around because we have Eastern Monday and I'm sure they're going to be hungry."
Trimble 48, Waterford 37
Waterford;13;3;10;11;—;37
Trimble;9;12;10;17;—;48
WATERFORD 37 (6-2 TVC-Hocking)
Cara Taylor 5 4-5 15, Mackenzie Suprano 3 0-0 7, Brier Offenberger 0 2-2 2, Madi Heiner 1 0-0 2, Keri Camrey 2 0-0 4, Riley Schweikert 2 0-0 4, Maggie Huffman 1 1-2 3; TOTALS 14 7-9 37; 3-point field goals: 2 (Taylor, Suprano 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 48 (10-2, 8-0 TVC-Hocking)
Laikyn Imler 5 0-0 10, Riley Campbell 0 0-1 0, Briana Orsborne 4 3-5 12, Emily Young 7 1-1 17, Jayne Six 4 1-2 9, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 5-9 48; 3-point field goals: 3 (Young 2, Orsborne 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 14-56 (.250), 3-point field goals 2-16 (.125); Trimble 20-42 (.476), 3-point field goals 3-14 (.214); Free throws — Waterford 7-9 (.778), Trimble 5-9 (.556); Rebounds — Waterford 32 (Schweikert 6), Trimble 32 (Six 11); Assists — Waterford 2, Trimble 11 (Young 4); Blocks — Waterford 0, Trimble 7 (Six 3); Turnovers — Waterford 15, Trimble 21; Steals — Waterford 13 (Offenberger 5), Trimble 8 (Imler 4); Team fouls — Waterford 14, Trimble 11
