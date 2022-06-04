For all of Scott Stricklin’s athletic success, he is still able to make fun of himself when he talks about Joe Burrow.
“I use that joke a lot, the second greatest quarterback in Athens High School history won the Heisman Trophy,” he said. “It’s amazing what he’s been able to accomplish, and everyone looks at me funny. Then they start laughing because they realize I’m making fun of myself.”
Stricklin, a 1990 Athens High School graduate, wore No. 10 on the football field and led the Bulldogs to a league title 23 years before Burrow wore the same number, playing on the same field.
“Joe Burrow wore No. 10, they finally retire it 30 years after I wore it. Probably had a lot more to do with him,” Stricklin said, with a laugh.
Stricklin may have been surpassed on the gridiron by Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner at LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback, but he’s still carved out an athletic legacy that few from Southeast Ohio can match.
Stricklin, is in his ninth season coaching the University of Georgia baseball team, and he has the Bulldogs back in the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia brought a 35-21 record into a weekend that saw the Bulldogs open NCAA Tournament action against VCU, in regional action at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Stricklin was a three-sport star at Athens, and he’s in the midst of a stellar coaching career that has him competing against the best coaches and programs in college baseball.
“I wanted to be a baseball coach,” Stricklin said. “I never in a million years thought I’d be coaching in the SEC as a head coach. I pinch myself every day.”
Stricklin’s athletic success began at a young age, part of a group of little leaguers in Athens County that eventually won the World Series in 1987.
The group of all-stars traveled to Florida before eventually winning the top prize.
As a 15-year old, Stricklin already saw the possibilities of where sports could take him.
“We saw that we were good,” he said. “That’s when it hit me that I might be able to keep playing this game, because I could compare myself to kids outside of our hometown and realized that I might be able to play at a higher level.”
Stricklin said he competed in sports growing up whenever possible, whether it was playing in the backyard, or in organized sports.
“I had a great group of friends, great coaches growing up,” Stricklin said. “We just loved to play and had a lot of great athletes around us. We just loved to compete.”
Athens won the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League in football, basketball and baseball during Stricklin’s senior season, as the Bulldogs were loaded with a talented group of athletes.
“Just great memories of being on really good teams and just a lot of different guys that moved on to play college in different areas in different sports,” he said. “We just had great teams and great coaches.”
Stricklin went onto play baseball at Kent State, a decision that helped shaped the rest of his life.
Stricklin was coached by Danny Hall, a Federal Hocking graduate who is currently the baseball coach at Georgia Tech.
It was during those years that the seed was planted in his mind about possibly coaching whenever his playing days were over.
“I had a very good mentor in coach Danny Hall, who’s now my rival at Georgia Tech,” he said. “I just saw what he did and how he did it and that’s when it hit me — I want to do what he does. I wanted to be a baseball coach.”
Stricklin had the opportunity to further his baseball career after a standout run with the Golden Flashes.
He was drafted in the 23rd round as a catcher by the Minnesota Twins in 1993.
Stricklin was in the Twins organization until 1995, then played in the Atlanta Braves’ system in 1996.
He played in Tampa Bay’s organization in 1997, and was part of their Major League Spring Training in 1998.
“I tried it for five years,” Stricklin said of his professional career. “I played in three different organizations in probably eight different cities. It was a great experience, but it was really humbling and really difficult.
“Bottom line, I just wasn’t good enough and that was hard to come to grips with, but I gave it everything I had. Just couldn’t quite get there (to the big leagues).”
Stricklin coached at Georgia Tech with Hall, and also spent a couple seasons at Vanderbilt.
He got the opportunity to return home to be Kent State’s head coach in 2005.
Stricklin coached the Flashes until 2013. The highlight was advancing to the College World Seres in 2012, winning a game in Omaha and finishing fifth nationally.
Kent State was in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth season in a row with a veteran group in ‘12.
“We hadn’t been able to break through and we finally did on that fourth straight regional,” Stricklin recalled. “It just happens when we get experience. You’ve got older guys with experience and they believed we were going to win.”
Stricklin has a career coaching record of 619-395-1 going into this year’s NCAA Tournament.
It’s the third time Stricklin had guided Georgia to an NCAA Regional, as the Bulldogs were regional finalists in 2018 and 2019.
The 2019 team was Stricklin’s best at Georgia, going 46-17 overall.
From the little league fields in Athens County, to packed baseball stadiums in the SEC, Stricklin’s baseball journey has taken him all over the country. And he’s not done yet, as he continues to guide the Bulldogs for years to come.
Stricklin signed a contract extension signed in April of 2021 will keep him in Athens, Ga., through at least 2026.
“It’s an unbelievably talented league,” Stricklin said of the SEC. “Every team is loaded with pro prospects. It’s just a challenge.
“It’s one of those things that you love, but it grinds on you as well. It’s a tough way to make a living, but coaching in the SEC is a dream come true.”
