ALBANY — The second half didn’t play out exactly as Jeff Grinstead had hoped, but the Alexander coach could see the positives afterward.
Alexander improved its perfect early-season start to 6-0 thanks to Wednesday’s 54-43 victory over the New Lexington Panthers.
The Spartans led by 20 points at halftime, and by 22 in the third quarter before New Lexington (3-2) made a charge back into the game.
The Spartans’ lead shrunk to eight points at one time — 48-40 — before they righted the ship. Alexander was never seriously in danger of losing the game, but the fact that the contest was as close as it was gives Grinstead something to work on going forward.
“It was good for us for them to come back on us because we were able to learn from that, and that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “We’ll get back to practice, get ready for Trimble.”
Turnovers for Alexander and long-range shooting for New Lexington helped lead to the comeback attempt. The Spartans finished with 21 turnovers, 14 coming after halftime.
New Lexington missed all 10 of its attempts from 3-point land in the first half, but six of their eight 3-point tries were good in the second half.
Lydia Stephens made five of those Panther 3s, finishing with a game-high 19 points.
“They hit a couple big ones on us,” Grinstead said. “You can get right back in a game in a hurry doing that. And I also felt that we have got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. When they put the pressure on us, I felt like we weren’t strong with the ball.”
The Spartans still led 42-23 after Marlee Grinstead assisted on Erin Scurlock’s shot from the right block to start the fourth quarter.
New Lexington made its push from there, cutting the deficit to single digits after Stephens’ 3-pointer from the left wing made it 44-35 with still 2:50 to play.
The Panthers went on a 17-8 run to trail 48-40 after Stephens’ 3-pointer with 1:27 left.
“Felt like second half we came out flat,” Jeff Grinstead said. “That’s a coach’s biggest fear is your team coming out flat, and I felt like we came out flat.”
The good news for the Spartans was that the Panthers got no closer the rest of the way. Marlee Grinstead split a pair of free throws for a 49-40 lead, then she came up with possession of the basketball after Jadyn Mace poked the ball away from a Panther seconds later.
That eventually led to two Mace free throws, and a 51-40 edge with 50.9 seconds left.
When Stephens missed a 2-point shot on the other end, Marlee Grinstead followed with two more free throws and the Spartans were back in command with a 53-40 edge with just 36.3 seconds left.
Marlee Grinstead played another all-around solid game with 18 points, six steals, three assists, three blocks and three rebounds.
Mace added 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting, adding five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Kara Meeks posted a double-double with 10 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
Alexander started strong, leading 8-0 and forcing a quick New Lexington timeout after Scurlock found Meeks inside for a basket.
The lead was 13-2 and then 16-4 after consecutive Mace 3-pointers from the top of the key.
“I felt like it started on the defensive end,” Jeff Grinstead said. “We’ve watched a lot of film. Felt like we knew a lot of the things they were going to do with faking the handoffs and other things. Defensively, we communicated really well in the first half.”
Alexander led 31-11 at halftime after Marlee Grinstead sank a jumper in the closing seconds. The Spartans made 12 of 24 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.
New Lexington made just 5 of 21 first-half attempts, also turning the ball over nine times.
“I thought the first half we really moved the ball, shared the ball, got them out of wack and made nice passes underneath,” Jeff Grinstead said. “I just felt like that was as good a half of basketball on both ends of the court we’ve played this year.”
Up next is a showdown with the unbeaten Trimble Tomcats, who will enter Saturday’s matchup at 8-0.
It’s a renewal of an old county rivalry, as Trimble is the reigning champions of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
“It’s going to be fun,” Jeff Grinstead said. “They’ve got great coaching up there. Have a really good team. My daughter (Marlee) played some travel ball with them. Kara (Meeks) played travel ball with them, so we know those kids fairly well.”
The JV game will tip off at 12 p.m. at the Alley, with the varsity game to follow.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Jeff Grinstead said. “It’s a tough stretch for us. I think it will be good for our team regardless of the outcome. We’ll learn from it. Keep getting better. See where this takes us at the end.”
Alexander 54, New Lexington 43
New Lexington 5 6 12 20 — 43
Alexander 16 15 9 14 — 54
NEW LEXINGTON 43 (3-2)
Lydia Stephens 7 0-1 19, Emma Abrams 0 0-2 0, Kim Kellogg 2 2-3 6, Trinity Cook 2 0-0 4, Aubri Spicer 5 2-4 13, Abby Wilson 0 1-3 1, Cami Huffman 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 5-13 43; 3-point field goals: 6 (Stephens 5, Spicer 1)
ALEXANDER 54 (6-0)
Jadyn Mace 5 4-4 16, Brooke Casto 1 2-4 4, Erin Scurlock 2 0-0 4, Kara Meeks 3 4-4 10, Marlee Grinstead 6 4-6 18, Karsyn Raines 1 0-0 2, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 14-18 54; 3-point field goals: 4 (Mace, Grinstead 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — New Lexington 16-49 (.327), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Alexander 18-36 (.500), 3-point field goals 4-9 (.444); Free throws — New Lexington 5-13 (.385), Alexander 14-18 (.778); Assists — New Lexington 7 (Abrams, Spicer 3 apiece), Alexander 12 (Meeks 4); Blocks — New Lexington 2 (Kellogg 2), Alexander 3 (Grinstead 3); Turnovers — New Lexington 15, Alexander 21; Steals — New Lexington 16 (Kellogg 5), Alexander 12 (Grinstead 6); Team fouls — New Lexington 19, Alexander 10; JV game — Alexander 30, New Lexington 16.
