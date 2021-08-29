The Alexander soccer Spartans began a southern tour on Thursday to South Point and followed that with another “you can’t get there from here” bus ride on Saturday to visit Lynchburg-Clay.
The Spartans registered a close victory Thursday with a 1-0 shutout over the Pointers. Kyler D’Augustino collected a massive Jace Ervin throw-in and passed it on to junior Dylan Allison. Allison sent the offering into the web for the match’s only score. The Pointers missed a PK and Landon Ding preserved the clean sheet with a timely save.
The match with the Mustangs wasn’t as close and ended with a 3-1 entry in the book for the Spartans. Carrying a 1-0 lead off a D’Augustino tally into the second half, Ethan Niedhart and Parker Bolin each registered a goal to put the game out of reach. Now 2-0-1, the Spartans will get a respite from the road for a few days to get healthy. Then they make the ten minute cruise to Athens to face the Bulldogs.
The Spartan girls fell just a bit short in the preliminary bout on Saturday. They battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the second stanza with goals by the sisters Albano: Amora first, then Aquaria. Holding the 2-2 tie in the final five minutes, a Mustang marker with less than two to go ended the Spartans’ hopes 3-2.
Guarding their 2-1 record, Alexander will host the physical Warriors of Warren on Tuesday followed by the cross-county rivalry match with the Athens Bulldogs on Thursday at scenic “Lakefront Stadium”.
