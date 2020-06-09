Date;Opponent;Time
June 9;at Meigs;6 p.m.
June 11;at Meigs;6 p.m.
June 13;at Lancaster Fisher Catholic;1 p.m.
June 18;at Jackson Legion (at VC HS);6 p.m.
June 21;PARKERSBURG;TBA
June 24;at Warren;6 p.m.
June 26;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA
June 27;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA
June 28;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA
July 1;JACKSON LEGION;6 p.m.
July 3;at Lancaster;2:30 p.m.
July 4;at Lancaster;12, 2:30 p.m.
July 5;at Lancaster;TBA
July 8;PARKERSBURG;6 p.m.
July 10;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA
July 11;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA
July 12;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA
