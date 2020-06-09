Date;Opponent;Time

June 9;at Meigs;6 p.m.

June 11;at Meigs;6 p.m.

June 13;at Lancaster Fisher Catholic;1 p.m.

June 18;at Jackson Legion (at VC HS);6 p.m. 

June 21;PARKERSBURG;TBA

June 24;at Warren;6 p.m.

June 26;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA

June 27;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA

June 28;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA

July 1;JACKSON LEGION;6 p.m. 

July 3;at Lancaster;2:30 p.m. 

July 4;at Lancaster;12, 2:30 p.m.

July 5;at Lancaster;TBA

July 8;PARKERSBURG;6 p.m. 

July 10;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA

July 11;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA

July 12;at Chillicothe Tournament;TBA

