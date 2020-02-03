The Southeast District Athletic Board released the girls' sectional and district tournament brackets on Sunday.
It's the first time the district has used a super sectional format, meaning every team in each Division was ranked in order from top to bottom, rather than broken into separate sectionals based on geographic locations.
In Division II, the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leading Vinton County Vikings are seeded fourth — out of the 18 Division II teams. The Vikings will face No. 13 Chillicothe in a sectional championship game on Feb. 13 at 6:15 p.m. at Logan High School.
The top three teams seeded ahead of Vinton County are No. 1 Circleville, No. 2 Sheridan and No. 3 Warren.
Athens landed as a No. 17 seed out of the Division II group. The Bulldogs will take on No. 16 Meigs in a sectional semifinal game on Feb. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at Logan High School. The winner will travel to Adena High School to take on No. 1 Circleville on Feb. 13 at 6:15 p.m. in a sectional championship.
The Division III bracket featured 31 teams, and the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes earned a No. 6 seed.
N-Y will play its sectional semifinal game at Jackson High School on Feb. 13 at 6:15 p.m. against No. 27 Rock Hill.
Alexander was voted as the No. 9 seed in Division III. The Spartans will face No. 24 Portsmouth on Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. at Jackson High School in a sectional semifinal.
Federal Hocking is also a Division III team this season. The Lancers are a No. 17 seed, and will face No. 16 Lynchburg-Clay on Feb. 10 at 6:15 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The game will be played at Valley High School.
There were 20 teams to be ranked in Division IV, and Trimble is the No. 3 seed. The Tomcats will play at sectional final on Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m. at Wellston High School.
Trimble will take on either No. 14 Southern or No. 19 Sciotoville. Those two teams will play at Wellston on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.
Miller is a No. 10 seed in Division IV, and will face league foe Waterford in a sectional final on Feb. 13 at Wellston High School at 8 p.m. The Wildcats are a No. 7 seed.
