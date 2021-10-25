GLOUSTER — Trimble senior Laikyn Imler admitted her emotions were hard to keep in check.
"It was almost like I was holding back tears because it was a good feeling of relief and excitement," Imler said.
Imler and the Tomcats won an instant classic on Monday, defeating their arch nemesis Waterford Wildcats in a 3-1 thriller inside William White Gymnasium.
"We knew coming into this game that it's hard to beat a team three times," Imler said. "It took a lot of work in practice prepping for this game."
No. 2 Trimble won by scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-11, 29-27 over No. 7 Waterford in a Division IV district semifinal.
The Tomcats' third win of the season over Waterford (11-11) propels them back to the district championship game.
"She's a great coach," Trimble coach Shelly Lackey said of Waterford's Kim Barker. "I knew it was going to be in a grudge match, because they're a little upset about their draw. I knew coming into it, it wasn't going to be like the first time we played them."
Perhaps the Wildcats were underseeded by the district's coaches, setting up a district championship atmosphere for the Tomcats (22-2) on Monday.
Waterford came to play. The Wildcats were swept at home by the Tomcats earlier in the season, and lost a four-set match in Glouster two weeks ago.
The third installment of the rivalry was by far the closest matchup.
"Waterford played great defense today," Lackey said. "They were relentless. How many times did you see them today clear back at the end of the gym and they were passing the ball back over the net, making us make a play?"
The Wildcats played a great defensive game, but there is no defense for Imler when she gets set at the net.
The Tomcats' high-flying senior had another huge night, finishing with 28 kills and two aces.
Whenever Trimble needed a big hit at the net, or a pass from the back row, Imler was there. Many of her kills came with such force that the Wildcat defenders were forced to simply put their hands up in self defense as they attempted the pass.
The final home game of Imler's outstanding four-year career was memorable, especially for the fourth and final set.
Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth game. The Wildcats led 13-10, only to see the Tomcats surge ahead 18-16 after Riley Campbell's kill.
The Tomcats still led 20-17 after another Campbell kill, and appeared to be closing in on the victory.
The Wildcats flipped the script at that point, thanks in large part to Lilly Franchino's serving.
Her ace cut Trimble's lead to 20-19, then Cara Taylor's kill gave the Wildcats a 21-20 edge.
Waterford would score six points in a row, leading 23-20 after another Franchino ace.
Trimble battled back with consecutive Imler kills, followed by Jacie Orsborne's ace to force a 23-23 tie.
The two Tri-Valley Conference titans battled back and forth the rest of the way.
The Wildcats had set point first, leading 24-23 after Lily Roberts' kill.
The Tomcats would then get a set point, leading 25-24 after another Imler kill.
Waterford fought back, tying the score on Mackenzie Suprano's kill, and going ahead 26-25 after a Trimble error when Imler's hit was out of bounds.
Imler bounced back with a kill and Trimble again fought off a set point, tying the score at 26-26.
A Wildcat error put Trimble ahead 27-26, but Julia Cooper's kill tied it back up for Waterford.
That would prove to be the final deadlock of the night.
Waterford was guilty of a service error, putting the Tomcats back on match point.
On the next volley, Orsborne was able to get a pass to Campbell, and the crafty senior found an opening.
Waterford initially had trouble passing the volleyball. When the ball eventually fell to the ground, the Tomcats could finally celebrate the tournament victory.
Campbell had 16 kills and three aces.
"She is so intelligent," Lackey said of Campbell. "Off the court, that kid is a genius. On the court, she uses that to be able to do things like that. That was not a very well set ball by Jacie but Jacie's pass was on the net, so Riley just kind of grabs it and slams it down. It works for her. She does it a lot."
Jacie Orsborne had 48 assists and five aces. Briana Orsborne and Katelyn Coey each had four kills, with Adelynn Stevens adding three kills.
Waterford was led by 6-foot-3 freshman Avery Wagner, who had 12 kills.
"It was really hard to get a block on her with her being so tall and a lot of the sets did go to her, but we just had to focus on sealing her block and getting there," Imler said. "It was easier to get a touch on the ball, but she's a good player."
Roberts added nine kills, while Taylor had 32 assists.
Trimble started the night in control, winning the first set 25-19, then going ahead 14-9 in the second set after Coey's kill.
The Wildcats started to chip away, catching Trimble at 21-21 after a Franchino kill. They went ahead 23-21 on a Roberts kill, evening the match at 1-1 after Franchino's kill won the set, 25-22.
The Wildcats were gunning for the upset, and it was up to the Tomcats to respond.
"We have eight seniors," Lackey said. "We don't have to say a whole lot to motivate them. So I just kind of looked at them and said, 'Do you want to go to Piketon Thursday or do you want them to go?' Because this next set's going to determine that."
Trimble responded in a big way, scoring 10 points in a row to lead 12-2 early in the third set. Waterford was never able to climb back, the Tomcats going ahead after winning 25-11.
The Tomcats were back in command, but would have to dig deep to ultimately win the fourth set and eliminate the Wildcats.
Waterford had won seven league titles in a row before Trimble won the outright league titles the last two years. The Tomcats are 6-0 the last two seasons against the Wildcats, not only dethroning them in the regular season, but knocking them out in the postseason as well.
Lackey said it's been a journey the last two years for the Tomcats' seniors, who get a chance to win a second straight district title on Thursday.
"To watch them understand the little details of the game and start paying attention to those kind of things, I am excited for those girls," Lackey said.
Trimble's district championship game is Thursday at Piketon High School against No. 6 Southern.
The Tornadoes won at No. 3 Glenwood in five sets on Monday to advance.
Trimble will play the second match of the night. The first district final starts at 6 p.m. and pits South Webster against Paint Valley.
The Tomcats cruised to a pair of 3-0 sweeps in the regular season against Southern, and will try to do the same thing in the rematch.
"We just have to make sure we're getting there on our blocks and sealing our blocks," Imler said. "It's hard to beat a team three times, but if we show up and play like we know how to play, we can come out with a win."
