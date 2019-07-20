The Copperheads entered the final week of the regular season with the opportunity to control their own destiny in terms of making the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League playoffs.
But, thanks to a plethora of missed opportunities, Southern Ohio now finds itself worrying about help in the final days of the season.
The Copperheads left 13 runners on base, and hit just 1 of 10 with runners in scoring position, in a frustrating 5-4 loss to visiting Licking County on Friday night inside a sweltering Bob Wren Stadium. Southern Ohio (20-17) dropped its second in a row against the GLSCL South Division leading Settlers (23-15), and fell to 1-4 for the season against Licking County.
Southern Ohio was scheduled to wrap up the home portion of its schedule on Saturday night against Licking County. With just two teams from each division reaching the GLSCL playoffs, Southern Ohio currently finds itself on the outside for the postseason.
The Copperheads entered Saturday 2.5 games behind Licking County for the division lead, and trailed the Cincinnati Steam (22-15) by two games for second — and final playoff spot. With just four games left, there’s no margin for error for the Copperheads.
“We have four games left,” said Southern Ohio head coach Austin Dunfee. “We have to try to win four games. Take it one day at a time.”
The Copperheads blew a couple of golden chances on Friday to strike back at Licking County. In both the fourth and seven innings, Southern Ohio loaded the bases with nobody out. The Copperheads got three total runs from the tailor-made opportunities, but all three were essentially gifts. Southern Ohio scored the three runs by virtue of two hit batters and a passed ball.
“A lot of that comes from strikeouts, swinging at bad pitches out of the zone, bad approaches in hitter’s counts, or a bad approach when you’re behind,” Dunfee said.
“Eventually somebody has to step up and say enough’s enough and put the ball in play.”
Licking County got a brilliant start from right-hander Brendan Bickleman (2-2), who held the Copperheads to three hits a single run over six innings. He walked two and hit two more in an off-kilter fourth, but was at times dominating with seven strikeouts.
The Settlers, held to just six hits throughout, scored via outs to build the lead against Southern Ohio starter Braxton Kelly (2-1). Licking County got a sacrifice fly in the first, and made it 2-0 in the third on a run-scoring groundout.
Up 2-1 in the sixth, the Settlers scored twice more on another sacrifice fly and a passed ball with a runner on third for a 4-1 lead.
Southern Ohio had a chance to take the lead in the seventh, but down 4-2 with the bases loaded and nobody out the Copperhead hit a comeback to the mound, popped out to third, and then struck out to end the inning.
Kelly, Southern Ohio’s closer until two weeks ago, took the loss after giving up four runs, four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.
“He’s stepped up huge for us in the last two-and-a-half weeks,” Dunfee said. “He’s filled a huge hole in our starting rotation. He’s been really good in his three outings.”
Reliever Nick Kaiser gave up two hits and a run over the final 3.2 innings. But the Settlers got a key insurance run in the eighth. Andrew Eng’s leadoff double led into Evan Fromwiller’s RBI single and a 5-3 lead.
Southern Ohio had a chance in the ninth, but again couldn’t find a big hit. Phillip Glasser flicked an opposite-field, two-out single to drive in a run and pull the Snakes to within 5-4. But Licking County closer Nick Meyer — who got his 10th save after giving up one hit over 2.1 innings — got Reese Trahey to ground to short to end it.
After Saturday’s home finale, the Copperheads will play at Richmond — last in the South Division — in games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Licking County and Cincinnati, the two teams Southern Ohio is chasing for a playoff spot, meet in a three-game series of their own.
Two games out with four games to play isn’t where Dunfee wants to be. But there’s hope that one of the two teams the Copperheads need to catch could get swept.
“It could wash out in our favor, but first things first, we have to take care of our own stuff,” Dunfee said.
Licking County 9, Southern Ohio 6 (Thursday)
Licking County struck first in the opening game of a key Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League series.
The Settlers defeated the Southern Ohio Copperheads, 9-6, in front of 505 fans at Bob Wren Stadium on Thursday.
The win allowed Licking County (22-15) to go 1.5 games ahead of Southern Ohio (20-16) in the South Division standings. Licking County led the division going into Thursday.
The Settlers were able to do enough against Southern Ohio starting pitcher Micah Krieghauser, who was making his second start of the season.
Krieghauser (0-1) allowed 10 hits, four walks and four runs in five innings. Two of the runs were unearned, as he also struck out six.
The Settlers led 1-0 after an inning thanks to Stephen Krause's RBI double. It was 3-0 after the fourth. Licking County's Stephen Krause hit a sacrifice fly to center, and Sam Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk.
Evan Fromwiller's solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth inning pushed Licking County's lead to 4-0.
The Copperheads scored two runs in each of the last three innings.
However, Licking County scored two in the eighth and three in the ninth for insurance.
Zach Iverson, Reese Trahey and Scott Combs each had two hits for Southern Ohio. Combs and Jared Heard each had two RBIs.
Michael Osmond (2-0) got the win by pitching 6 2-3 innings. He allowed a run on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.
The Settlers finished with 15 hits, as Casimer Sobaszek and Nate Meyer each had three-hit games. Andrew Eng hit a two-run home run in the eighth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.