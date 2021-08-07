With August a week old, high school football practices are underway as the season inches closer.
The 2021 season will kick off in two weeks, and a traditional 10-week regular season returns. A year ago, the regular season was altered to account for the COVID-19 pandemic, and the postseason began after just six weeks of games.
That led to very few non-league games being played, as conferences put an emphasis on getting as many league games in as possible.
With the 10-week regular season back, and a full complement of non-league games ahead, here’s a look at the schedules for Athens, Alexander, Nelsonville-York, Federal Hocking and Trimble.
Athens Bulldogs
Athens’ non-league schedule looks different than it did two years ago, when Nathan White began his head coaching tenure with games against Waverly and Jackson.
Both the Tigers and Ironmen were taken off of last season’s schedule after the shortened season was announced, and now two different opponents are slated to open the Bulldogs’ 2021 campaign.
Athens will start the season with consecutive home games, hosting Philo to open the season on Aug. 20, then welcoming Gallia Academy on Aug. 27.
Philo, out of the Muskingum Valley League, is a different opponent for the Bulldogs as the two schools don’t have much of a history playing each other regardless of the sport.
The Electrics were 4-5 last season, beating Maysville in a Division IV, Region 15 playoff game before falling to Meadowbrook. Philo won a final regular season game against Logan Elm to wrap up the year.
The Bulldogs will face a challenge in week two against Gallia Academy, which was 6-2 overall a year ago after splitting a pair of Division IV, Region 15 playoff games.
Gallia Academy beat two Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division teams last year in Wellston (19-14) and Vinton County (46-8), and also owned a regular season win over Fairland (47-43).
Athens and Gallia Academy, two former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League rivals, haven’t played since 2015. The Bulldogs won that game, 35-0, the third consecutive win in the series for Athens.
The Bulldogs head to Marietta in week three looking for revenge, as the Tigers won at Athens last year, 24-20.
Marietta was 3-6 last season, also beating Weir, W.Va. (36-34) and Cambridge (35-21) .
A year ago, Athens opened the season at Alexander when the schedule shifted. The two county rivals will be back in their traditional week four meeting to open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play, with the 2021 meeting coming at Joe Burrow Stadium.
Athens will head to Vinton County before traveling to Logan to continue that non-league series. Not counting last season, Athens and Logan have played every season since 2015.
Athens will conclude the season with TVC-Ohio games against Meigs, at Wellston, at River Valley and home against Nelsonville-York.
It will be the Bulldogs’ first meetings with Wellston and River Valley since 2019.
Alexander Spartans
Danny Koska will make his coaching debut at Alexander this season, as he takes over for Earich Dean after coaching in the Spartans’ program for the last four seasons.
Koska will make his head coaching debut with a road trip, as the Spartans travel to Pike County to face the Eastern Eagles on Aug. 20.
It will be Alexander’s third different week one opponent in the last three seasons.
Eastern, a Division VI school, was 5-3 last season. The Eagles lost to Berne Union in a playoff opener, 28-22.
The Spartans’ home opener is in week two against South Point. Alexander and South Point continue their series, as the Spartans defeated the Pointers in both 2018 and 2019.
South Point was 1-8 last season, losing in the playoffs at Wellston, 42-8.
The Spartans will travel to Belpre in week three, a rematch of a game won by the Golden Eagles, 19-14, last season.
Alexander has a run of five consecutive TVC-Ohio games, traveling to Athens before hosting Wellston and Vinton County. The Spartans’ were 30-0 winners against River Valley last year, and they travel to Bidwell to see the Raiders in week seven.
The Spartans host Nelsonville-York before going out of league play to host South Gallia in week nine.
Alexander finishes the season on Oct. 22 at Meigs.
Nelsonville-York Buckeyes
The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes will need to hit the ground running in 2021.
The Buckeyes will have two of their biggest challenges out of the gate.
Nelsonville-York travels to Trimble on Saturday, Aug. 21 for the traditional opener against the Tomcats.
N-Y will then host Newark Catholic on Aug. 27.
The Tomcats and Green Wave figure to be two of the top teams in Division VII, Region 27, and both have plenty of returning players. It will be a test for the Buckeyes early.
Nelsonville-York and Newark Catholic will meet for the first time since 2017, a game the Buckeyes won 21-14 on their way to a 10-0 season.
Nelsonville-York will travel to Liberty Union in week three before starting TVC-Ohio play the next week at home against River Valley.
The Buckeyes are still playing Oak Hill, a team they beat in the 2019 regular season, as they host the Oaks in their final non-league game in week five.
N-Y ends the season with five straight TVC-Ohio games. The run starts at Meigs before a key home game against Wellston on Oct. 1.
The Rockets have defeated the Buckeyes the last two seasons, the first time that has occurred since the 2001 and 2002 campaigns.
N-Y wraps up the regular season at Alexander, home against Vinton County and at Athens.
Trimble Tomcats
The Trimble Tomcats had a loaded non-league schedule awaiting them in 2020 before the pandemic erased every one of those games except for Nelsonville-York.
A year later, the Tomcats will get another chance to tackle a difficult non-league slate.
Five of the Tomcats’ first six games are outside of the TVC-Hocking. It’s a dramatic change from 2010 through 2019, when Trimble would play eight of their 10 regular season games inside the TVC-Hocking.
The departures of Miller and Wahama from the TVC combined with Federal Hocking playing an independent football schedule led to the change.
Trimble will still play at Miller in week two, just as a non-league opponent.
Of course, the Tomcats open against arch-rival N-Y at home, on Saturday, Aug. 21. Trimble will aim for a fourth consecutive win in the series against the Buckeyes.
After playing at Miller, Trimble will host Vinton County on Sept. 3, before opening TVC-Hocking play at Waterford.
Trimble then hits the road to West Virginia to face John Marshall before returning home to face powerful Fort Frye.
The Tomcats will certainly be battle tested by the time they finish with four straight league games against Eastern, Belpre, Southern and South Gallia.
Federal Hocking Lancers
Federal Hocking will enter a second straight season playing an independent football schedule.
The Lancers still compete in the TVC-Hocking across other sports, but the made the switch to all non-league games in 2020 in an effort to rebuild the program.
Two familiar opponents from the TVC-Hocking are still on the schedule though in Miller and Belpre.
The Lancers are scheduled to host Miller on Sept. 3. The two teams continued their all-time series last year, with the Falcons claiming a 39-0 win in Perry County.
Federal Hocking will remain home on Sept. 10, hosting the Belpre Golden Eagles.
The Lancers will travel to Bridgeport on Sept. 24, before returning home against Millersport on Oct. 1.
Federal Hocking will host Linden McKinley on Oct. 8, as four home games are currently on the schedule.
The Lancers will see Millersport again, this time making the trip on Oct. 23.
Federal Hocking is 3-8 — excluding forfeits — the last two seasons, and Brad Woodson enters his first season as the Lancers’ head coach.
2021 schedules
Athens Bulldogs
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 20 PHILO 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 GALLIA ACADEMY 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Marietta 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 ALEXANDER 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Vinton County 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Logan 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 MEIGS 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Wellston 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at River Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 NELSONVILLE-YORK 7 p.m.
Alexander Spartans
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 20 at Beaver Eastern 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 SOUTH POINT 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Belpre 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Athens 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 WELLSTON 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 VINTON COUNTY 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at River Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 NELSONVILLE-YORK 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 SOUTH GALLIA 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Meigs 7 p.m.
Nelsonville-York Buckeyes
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 21 at Trimble 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 NEWARK CATHOLIC 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Liberty Union 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 RIVER VALLEY 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 OAK HILL 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Meigs 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 WELLSTON 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Alexander 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 VINTON COUNTY 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Athens 7 p.m.
Trimble Tomcats
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 21 NELSONVILLE-YORK 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Miller 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 VINTON COUNTY 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Waterford 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at John Marshall 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 FORT FRYE 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 EASTERN 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Belpre 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 SOUTHERN 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 SOUTH GALLIA 7 p.m.
Federal Hocking Lancers
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 3 MILLER 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 BELPRE 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Bridgeport 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 MILLERSPORT 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Linden McKinley 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Millersport 7 p.m.
