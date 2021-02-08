Unioto jumped out to a big lead in a 68-31 victory at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Tanks scored the game's first 16 points and never looked back.
Unioto improves to 8-10, while Athens falls to 4-17.
The Tanks led 21-5 after one quarter, 40-14 at halftime and 54-22 going to the fourth.
Haylie Mills led Athens with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.
Annika Benton added six points and three steals. Bailey Cordray-Davis had five points and two assists, while Emily Zuber had four points and six rebounds. Harper Bennett had three points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists while Kianna Benton added a point and three assists.
The Bulldogs were without the services of Kesi Federspiel, who left due to an injury in the opening minutes of the contest.
Carissa Wheeler led Unioto with 12 points, followed by Karlee Renner (11 points), Riley Davis (10 points) and Sophie Coleman (10 points).
Athens will conclude the regular season on Tuesday with a trip to Westfall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.