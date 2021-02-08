Unioto jumped out to a big lead in a 68-31 victory at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium on Saturday. 

The Tanks scored the game's first 16 points and never looked back. 

Unioto improves to 8-10, while Athens falls to 4-17. 

The Tanks led 21-5 after one quarter, 40-14 at halftime and 54-22 going to the fourth. 

Haylie Mills led Athens with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. 

Annika Benton added six points and three steals. Bailey Cordray-Davis had five points and two assists, while Emily Zuber had four points and six rebounds. Harper Bennett had three points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists while Kianna Benton added a point and three assists. 

The Bulldogs were without the services of Kesi Federspiel, who left due to an injury in the opening minutes of the contest. 

Carissa Wheeler led Unioto with 12 points, followed by Karlee Renner (11 points), Riley Davis (10 points) and Sophie Coleman (10 points). 

Athens will conclude the regular season on Tuesday with a trip to Westfall. 


