Last week I discussed the four types of ligaments and the potential damage football players and athletes can encounter. Ligament injuries aren’t the only type of knee injuries we see. As the body’s biggest joint, there’s a complex configuration of bones, ligaments, tendons and cartilage that keeps the knee functioning properly. Although ligament injuries seem to be commonplace in football, especially as we hear players being lost for the season with a torn ACL or MCL, it’s not a complete picture of what’s injured within the knee. Here’s what else you need to know about knee injuries.
Tendon tears and tendonitis
Just as ligaments serve as the flexible, rubber band-like tissues that connect bone to bone, tendons are thicker, more fibrous tissues that are like the rope connecting muscles to bones. There are two tendons in the knee: the quadriceps tendon, which connects the quadriceps muscles in the thigh to the patella (kneecap), and the patellar tendon, which connects the lower part of the kneecap to the shin bone and acts more like ligament (bone to bone). However, the patellar tendon also is connected to the quadriceps muscles and works in tandem with the quadriceps tendon to straighten the knee.
Tendons can be partially and fully torn just like ligaments and often with the same results. It occurs in athletes who are running, jumping, landing or falling as part of the game, resulting in impact or a blow to the knee. When partial tears occur, surgery is typically not necessary. The knee will need to be kept straight and immobilized while it heals, and can take between three to six weeks or more depending on the severity of the injury. Physical therapy will also be needed to help strengthen the knee. Full tears however require surgical repair of the tendon and can take anywhere from six to 12 months to fully heal. A customized physical therapy and rehabilitation regimen will be prescribed and players won’t able put their full weight on their knee until after six weeks.
With tendons also comes tendonitis. It is the inflammation of the tendon, which can cause the knee to weaken. A weakened tendon can also leave athletes susceptible to partial tears of the tendon. When tendonitis occurs, athletes can take non-prescription pain medication such as ibuprofen, apply the RICE method of rest, ice, compress and keeping the knee elevated, and consider a patellar tendon strap on the lower knee. Tendonitis problems are common in our athletes who jump, and advancements in physical therapy help to keep most of our athletes in the game.
The two types of knee cartilage — meniscus and articular
The meniscus is a thin white and rubbery layer of cartilage that is a buffer between the thigh bone and shin bone and serves as a shock absorber within the knee during activity. Each knee has two menisci that are shaped like the letter C. Meniscus injuries are one of the more common knee injuries, and often happen concurrently with ACL injuries. That’s because the way in which the ACL and meniscus are injured are typically the same — aggressive twists, cuts, rotations and hard stops while the foot is planted.
A torn meniscus becomes apparent through pain, swelling and can also cause an inability to straighten the leg. Cartilage doesn’t heal particularly well on its own, so the severity of the tear and whether its previously smooth surface now irritates and affects joint movement will determine if arthroscopic surgery is necessary to repair or trim the tear. If surgery isn’t necessary, athletes should follow the RICE method and specific guidance of their physician. If surgery is required, a partial meniscectomy to trim the tear can be effective, which only sidelines an athlete for as few as three to four weeks. But if a meniscus repair is required, a player can expect recovery to take three times as long, which is about three months. Most sports medicine physicians will attempt to repair a meniscus injury to its original state. Previously, the meniscus wasn’t considered critical to knee function but years of research and studies showing its importance are causing many of us to change the way we treat this important tissue.
All three bones that converge at the knee joint — femur, tibia and patella — have a smooth covering of articular cartilage on them to help those bones slide easier across each other. In comparison to other sports-related knee injuries, articular cartilage damage isn’t as prevalent. While it is possible for a hard collision on the knee to damage this cartilage, it’s just as likely that degeneration or wear and tear on the cartilage can work to deteriorate the cartilage. Over time this can lead to pain, stiffness, the knee locking or catching, as well as a decreased range of motion and possible swelling. If left untreated over time, this cartilage breakdown can lead to osteoarthritis.
Pain in the patella
Finally, the patella — or kneecap — can be injured as a contusion (bone bruise) or a patellar fracture. A fall directly on the knee or a head-on hard blow to the knee is mostly like to cause an injury to the patella. Athletes who experience a bone bruise and treat it with rest, ice, compress and elevation, can find themselves returning to play within a matter of days. Fractures represent a break in the bone and will signal a player’s season is over. If the patella is fractured, but the bones are still in place, they can heal on their own without surgery. It requires the knee to be stabilized and immobilized to allow the fracture to heal. However, displacement of the bones will require surgery to properly align the patella. Fractures, depending on severity, can take three to six months, or more, to fully heal.
Knees are fragile but also resilient. They can endure a lot of physicality, but then can crumble from one simple move without contact. The point is, knee injuries are as commonplace as they are unpredictable. Football players and other athletes can take precautions by wearing braces for extra support and protection, stretching and warm-up to keep ligaments and tendons loose and athletes in the game, and taking any early warning signs seriously to help prevent something minor from escalating.
Dr. Ulloa, of OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College, is a native of Athens who graduated from Ohio University medical school. During a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic, he served as an assistant team physician for the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, went to spring training with the Indians and attended the National Football League Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He presently is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon for the Ohio University Athletic Department.
