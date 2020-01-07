ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans were happy to welcome back a 6-foot-10 inch presence into the middle of their defensive scheme.
Senior Caleb Terry made a triumphant return to the starting lineup as Alexander remained unbeaten inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Terry had a pair of dunks and played his usual stellar defense as Alexander defeated arch-rival Vinton County 56-42 on Tuesday inside the Alley in Albany.
Terry was injured in the first quarter of a win over Ironton back on Dec. 22. He then missed the next three games — two of them Alexander losses.
His first game back against the Vikings saw him score eight points on 4 of 8 shooting, adding eight rebounds and five blocked shots.
"Caleb, he's a backstop for us," Alexander coach Jim Kearns said. "Everyone knows that."
Terry was part of an Alexander defense that made it difficult for the Vikings to get comfortable offensively. Vinton County shot just 25.9 percent from 2-point range (7 of 27), and 30.4 percent for the game (14 of 46), as quality open shots were hard to come by.
"He plays a big role on defense," senior guard J.K. Kearns said of Terry. "I don't think everybody understands how many shots he changes. Obviously, I think people notice him on offense. Defensively, he's a big help."
The win allows Alexander (8-2, 4-0 TVC-Ohio) to take a two-game lead over the Vikings (7-4, 2-2 TVC-Ohio) in the league standings. Athens (4-1 TVC-Ohio) remains a game back in the loss column.
The Spartans got the win on Tuesday thanks in large part to a third-quarter run. The Vikings scored the first five points of the third, tying the game at 26-26 after Zayne Karr's 3-pointer, and Lance Montgomery's drive to the basket.
J.K. Kearns quickly answered with his own drive to the basket, starting an 11-0 run that had the Spartans in the lead the rest of the way.
"During halftime we said that we really had to buckle down on defense and do everything that's us," J.K. Kearns said. "So we just came out and played our game. Ended up working in our favor."
Kearns enjoyed a big offensive night, scoring 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting, adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He made 3 of his 8 long-range shots, shaking off a recent shooting slump.
"He's a really good player that's been shooting poor," Jim Kearns said. "Certainly, those slumps don't usually last for a long time. His has so far this year, but I'm sure with the work he's put in, he's coming out of it. It's nice to have him add to the scoring total."
Kearns' 3-pointer — on Trey Schaller's assist — pushed Alexander's third-quarter lead up to 33-26.
Kearns' fast-break layup, led by Kyler D'Augustino's assist, completed the big run and allowed Alexander to lead 37-26 with 3:12 to play in the third quarter.
"I thought the 3 that J.K. hit early third quarter to put them up seven, thought that was a big shot," Vinton County coach Matt Combs said. "That was when it started to go the other way a little bit."
The Vikings were able to hang around, twice cutting the deficit to six points. The final came at 42-36 with still six minutes remaining after Gavin Arbaugh scored on a cut to the basket.
Again, it was J.K. Kearns with the answer. His left-wing 3-pointer allowed Alexander to push the lead back to 45-36.
Terry put an exclamation point on the effort. Kearns picked up a steal, and got an outlet pass to Kaleb Easley.
Easley pushed the ball up the floor and rewarded Terry for running the court. Easley found Terry who put down the dunk in transition, igniting the Alexander crowd and pushing the advantage to 46-35.
"They have a lot of guys who shoot the 3 well, and if you're not careful you get worried about Terry, and you forget those shooters," Combs said. "We tried the best we could to guard him with the size we had."
The Vikings trailed 52-42 and had the ball, but Terry came up with his final block of the game when he denied Will Arthur's shot at the rim. Easley then made two free throws with 55.0 seconds left for a 12-point advantage.
"They were able to get some open 3s, but we were able to protect the basket and get some run outs off of (Terry) changing shots and blocking shots," Jim Kearns said. "I felt that Caleb was certainly a factor on the defensive end."
Arbaugh led the Vikings with 17 points, as he made 3 of 6 3-point attempts.
D'Augustino added 15 points and two assists for Alexander, as he also made a trio of 3-point shots. Schaller had six points, while Easley handed out five assists.
The Spartans remained in the driver's seat in the early portion of the TVC-Ohio race, as they now own home wins over top contenders Athens and Vinton County. They'll return home on Friday against county rival Nelsonville-York.
"They are well-coached, hard-nosed kids that know how to play the game," Jim Kearns said. "Anytime we can beat Vinton County, we're pleased."
Alexander 56, Vinton County 42
Vinton County;12;9;10;11;—;42
Alexander;15;11;11;19;—;56
VINTON COUNTY 42 (7-4, 2-2 TVC-Ohio)
Will Arthur 2 0-0 4, Gavin Arbaugh 6 2-2 17, Zayne Karr 1 0-0 3, Lance Montgomery 2 5-6 9, Aaron Stevens 2 0-0 6, Braylon Damron 0 0-0 0, Brock Hamon 0 0-0 0, Eli Radabaugh 1 0-0 3, Asa Davidson 0 0-0 0, Randall Matteson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 7-8 42; 3-point field goals: 7 (Arbaugh 3, Stevens 2, Radabaugh, Karr 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 56 (8-2, 4-0 TVC-Ohio)
J.K. Kearns 7 1-3 18, Kaleb Easley 0 2-4 2, Trey Schaller 2 2-2 6, Kyler D'Augustino 6 0-1 15, Caleb Terry 4 0-0 8, Luke Chapman 2 0-0 4, Lucas Markins 1 1-1 3; TOTALS 22 6-11 56; 3-point field goals: 6 (Kearns, D'Augustino 3 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 14-46 (.304), 3-point field goals 7-19 (.368); Alexander 22-45 (.489), 3-point field goals 6-17 (.353); Free throws — Vinton County 7-8 (.875), Alexander 6-11 (.545); Rebounds — Vinton County 23 (Stevens 6), Alexander 35 (Chapman 9); Assists — Vinton County 6 (Damron, Karr 2 apiece), Alexander 12 (Easley 5); Blocks — Vinton County 2, Alexander 7 (Terry 5); Turnovers — Vinton County 7, Alexander 9; Team fouls — Vinton County 16, Alexander 12; JV game — Alexander 38, Vinton County 33
