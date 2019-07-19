The Ohio American Legion 8th District Tournament is scheduled to take place this weekend.
The tournament will begin on Saturday, at Lancaster’s Beavers Field.
Athens Post 21 is a No. 3 seed in the six-team tournament.
Athens is scheduled to play No. 6 Utica Post 92 on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the double elimination baseball tournament.
The winner will take on No. 2 Lancaster Post 11 at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The loser of Athens-Utica will play an elimination game on Sunday at 12 p.m.
The No. 1 seed in the tournament is Meigs Post 39. McArthur Post 303 is the No. 4 seed, while Logan Post 78 is a No. 5 seed.
The championship game is scheduled for Monday, at 7:30 p.m. in Lancaster. A bonus championship game, if necessary, is slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The winner will be one of eight teams to advance to the Ohio American Legion State Tournament, which will be held July 31 through August 4 at Lancaster’s Beavers Field.
