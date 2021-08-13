Want to start an argument in a sports bar? There are two sure-fire methods. First, ask the bartender to switch channels from the UFC main event to a soccer game. Next, inject the question, “Should Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens be in the Hall-of-Fame?” into a conversation and, well, duck.
When it comes to the former, I speak from personal experience, and I guess I’m about to test the theory with regards to the latter. Heck, there hasn’t been enough hate mail associated with this beat, anyway. So, here goes.
Let’s start off with a refresher for the casual or younger fan. Bonds and Clemens were two of the best in baseball history, the careers of both beginning in the mid-1980’s and ending with retirement in 2007. Clemens was arguably the most intimidating pitcher of his era and certainly the most dominant. He remains the only hurler in history to amass both 350 wins and 4,500 strikeouts. The Sporting News recently listed him as the 15th greatest player ever.
Bonds was even better. He is remembered, of course, for clubbing 73 home runs during the 2001 campaign and a total of 762 in his career, both major league records. But, perhaps even more impressively, he is the only player in history to hit 500 homers and steal 500 bases. No one else has achieved 400-400 status, let alone 500 of each. The new sabermetric statistic WAR (Wins Above Replacement), which measures a player’s all-around worth to his team, ranks Bonds #2 all-time, behind only Babe Ruth.
So, the obvious question from the uninitiated is, “why aren’t both men already in the Hall?” The answer, in a word, is steroids.
Now, before I go any further, let me be clear: nothing has ever been offered that proves either Bonds or Clemens knowingly used performance-enhancing drugs (PED’s). To this day, Clemens claims his complete innocence, and Bonds has said that when his personal trainer rubbed him down with “The Clear” — an anabolic steroid undetectable by anti-doping tests at the time — he believed it was merely flaxseed oil and arthritis balm. This admission is out there only because his testimony to a grand jury was leaked to the press.
After Congress began an investigation into the prevalence of steroids in baseball, both men were convicted of lying under oath and obstruction regarding their use of PED’s, but the convictions were eventually overturned, Clemens’ via mistrial and Bonds’ on appeal.
Here’s the civics lesson for both: “innocent until proven guilty” only applies in a court of law. The Baseball Hall of Fame is a different animal. Like any exclusive club, it can set its own rules regarding membership. It can legally determine whose names even come up for discussion, which is why the induction of Pete Rose has never progressed beyond the theoretical.
A player, retired for at least five years, must receive 75% of the vote from select members of the Baseball Writer’s Association of America (BWAA). If a player garners less than 5% at any time, or if he fails to achieve the 75% threshold within 10 years, his name is removed from future ballots.
That brings us to Bonds and Clemens, who are both facing their final year of eligibility in 2022. The support for each has been steadily increasing — from around 37% in 2013 to 62% last year — but the odds of so many minds changing at the last moment are slim. There is always a chance that either the Today’s Game or Modern Baseball Veterans’ Committees could take up the cause of each in a few years and usher them in through the back door, but that is dicey, too.
There are no established rules regrading what individual sportswriters can consider to be “Hall-worthy,” and the simple fact is, enough of them have determined that the mere suspicion of steroid use is enough to deny both men entrance.
I am not one to try to artificially create suspense, so my argument today will be that I believe both Bonds and Clemens deserve induction. I am not overlooking the allegations of their PED abuse, and I am certainly not condoning it if it occurred. I was not a fan of either player, and even though I am a Yankee through and through and Clemens wore the pinstripes for six seasons, I tolerated him more than I cheered for him.
Despite this, there is a compelling statistical argument for allowing both players to take their respective places within the Hall’s hallowed walls, one that makes them unique among their “steroid era” contemporaries.
To make this argument, however, I must look at the 38% of writers who are voting “no” and to try to meet them where they are, and since there is no other legitimate reason for keeping Clemens or Bonds out, that means making the rather large assumption that both knowingly used PED’s. Hence, my earlier disclaimer; my acknowledgement that nothing has ever been proven that they did.
So, what separates Clemens and Bonds from others who were similarly embroiled in the steroid scandal, players like, say Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa? Well, unlike those two players and others, Bonds and Clemens were already clear-cut Hall-of-Famers BEFORE their PED use allegedly occurred.
Let’s look at Clemens first. The earliest anyone has said on the record that Clemens began using steroids was in 1998, the year he hired Brian McNamee as his personal strength coach.
Under threat of indictment by federal prosecutors, McNamee testified that he injected both Clemens and another of his clients, Yankee hurler Andy Pettitte, with the anabolic steroid Winstrol. Not only did Pettitte later admit under oath that McNamee’s account was correct, but he also added that he had a conversation with Clemens wherein the latter copped to it, too. Clemens vehemently denied that the injections occurred, nor did that conversation happen.
One look at the numbers would appear to lend credence to this (admittedly) circumstantial evidence. Beginning in 1997, Clemens’ performance spiked in a way like no other 35-year-old hurler in history.
Clemens won a total of 20 games and lost 18 in a pair of pedestrian seasons in 1995 and 1996. His E.R.A. was 3.83, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio was 2.34. By ‘97 and ‘98, however, he had rebounded to record 41 wins against only 13 losses, and he had a 2.33 E.R.A. and a 3.61 ratio of strikeouts to bases on balls. He also regained his status as a workhorse, throwing almost 500 innings after having amassed less than 400 the pair of seasons prior.
Oh, and he won the Cy Young Award as the American League’s best pitcher in both years, despite not having even been named to the All-Star game in the previous four campaigns.
Anomalous statistics, to be sure, but were they the result of an increased focus on weightlifting, conditioning, and nutrition, as Clemens claimed? Perhaps. A sizable majority of Hall voters have their doubts.
It shouldn’t matter, in my opinion.
Even if we examine Clemens in the harshest possible light and discount all that he accomplished from 1997 on, we are still left with the following career numbers:
13 seasons; 196 wins and 111 losses (a .638 winning percentage); 100 complete games, including 38 shutouts; a career E.R.A. of 3.06 and 2,590 strikeouts; five all-star selections, three Cy Youngs, and one Most Valuable Player award (1986).
Now, let’s compare those numbers to one of Clemens’ contemporaries, Nolan Ryan, a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and one of the best power pitchers in baseball history. To make the best apples-to-apples comparison, let’s look at the best 13-year stretch of Ryan’s career (1972-1984).
202 wins vs. 168 losses (.546); 185 complete games and 52 shutouts; a 3.02 E.R.A. and 3,401 strikeouts; six all-star selections but no Cy Young or MVP awards.
Ryan pitched an incredible 27 seasons, and though he was effective for 12 more years after turning 35 in 1982, his performance began to slowly wane over time. His pure longevity makes a superficial glance at both players’ conventional career statistics meaningless, but if we look at some of the more modern sabermetric numbers, Clemens stacks up against Ryan nicely.
He beats Ryan in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.03 to 2.04), WHIP — baserunners allowed per inning — (1.158 to 1.247), and ERA+, which measures a pitcher’s earned run average against the league average, 144 to 112. And, in the all-important WAR, Clemens accumulated a score of 80.7 in just 13 seasons, whereas Ryan took 27 years to amass an 83.6.
Are you still not convinced? How about comparing Clemens’ first 13 campaigns to the eerily similar career of Hall-of-Famer Sandy Koufax, who played 12 seasons and was baseball’s best pitcher for the latter half of them.
Before traumatic arthritis in his left, pitching elbow forced him to retire months shy of his 31st birthday, Koufax won 165 games against only 87 losses (.655). He threw 137 complete games and 40 shutouts. His career E.R.A. stands at 2.76, and he added 2,396 strikeouts. He was an all-star six times, a three-time Cy Young winner, and the National League’s MVP in 1963.
Koufax’s strikeout-to-walk ratio stands at 2.93, his WHIP at 1.106 his ERA+ at 131, and his WAR at 53.1. Despite his tragically brief career, no one doubts his Hall-of-Fame credentials, and yet Clemens’ pre-PED numbers compare very favorably with them.
Moving on to Bonds. As with Clemens, the correlation between eyewitness accounts and a severe uptick in Bonds’ performance — not to mention his own grand jury testimony — is pretty damning. They all suggest that if Bonds did use PED’s, it almost certainly began before the 2000 season. That was when he hired Greg Anderson as his personal trainer.
Anderson was affiliated with the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative (BALCO), which marketed “The Clear.” According to Anderson’s account, which was detailed in the book, “Game of Shadows,” his unofficial affiliation with Bonds began in 1998, and he was already supplying the slugger with a host of products by ’99.
During that season, Bonds suffered through a myriad of injuries, including but not limited to, a torn bicep tendon, bone spurs in his elbow, and knee inflammation. He played in only 102 games and finished with his lowest home run total (for a full, 162-game season) and his lowest batting average in almost a decade.
The year-long slump, again, perfectly understandable for a 35-year-old, lasted one campaign. Bonds returned to play 143 games and to hit 49 home runs in 2000 before embarking on his record-shattering effort the next year. By 2002-04, he was still averaging 45 home runs per season, all while drawing an average of 193 walks, 83 of which were intentional. To put that into perspective, the all-time, single season record for intentional passes prior to Bonds had been 45!
Since I’ll put my faith in statistics before I’ll take someone like Greg Anderson at his word, I’m going to include Bonds’ ’98 and ’99 seasons when gauging his pre-PED career numbers, as we did with Clemens. Doing so yields these:
14 seasons; 445 home runs; 1,299 runs batted in; 1,455 runs scored; 460 stolen bases; 1,430 walks, and a .288 batting average; eight all-star selections and Most Valuable Player awards in 1990, 1992, and 1993.
Those numbers look pretty good to me. Note also how this still leaves Bonds as the only player in Major League history to tally both 400 homers and 400 stolen bases. One can make a compelling argument that fact alone makes him worthy of the Hall.
However, let’s do as we did before and make side-by-side comparisons with two first-ballot Hall-of-Famers — Willie Mays, one of the all-time greats, and Ohio University’s own Mike Schmidt, a premier slugger of the ‘70’s and ‘80’s.
Mays played 23 seasons, so like Ryan, we’ll look only at his 14-year peak, from 1954 to 1967. Mays’ stat line reads: 540 home runs; 1,484 runs batted in; 1,613 runs scored; 276 stolen bases; 997 walks and a .312 batting average; 14 all-star selections and two MVP awards (1954 and 1965).
On the modern sabermetric front, Mays beats Bonds handily in WAR (128.1 to 95.1), but it is a virtual standstill in the equally meaningful on-base + slugging percentage (OPS) — .980 for Mays vs. .968 for Bonds.
Bonds matches up favorably with Schmidt’s 14 best seasons, too. From 1974 to 1987, the Phillies third baseman compiled 511 round-trippers, drove in 1,450 runs, scored 1,390 times, stole 163 bases, drew 1,370 walks and batted .274. He was named an all-star 11 times and, like Bonds, was named MVP on three occasions — in ’80, ’81 and ’86.
Schmidt’s WAR in those seasons was 106.4, and his OPS was .918.
That is all the proof I need. If Ryan and Koufax are Hall-worthy, then so is Clemens; if Mays and Schmidt are, then Bonds, too.
Even if the alleged steroid use happened, both men can still make the case that they are different from others who face the same suspicions and are still on the outside looking in. I mentioned McGwire and Sosa earlier, but players like Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro, to me, occupy the same boat. They can never shake the possibility that, had it not been for PED’s, they would never be in the Hall of Fame conversation.
Bonds and Clemens can. I say let ‘em in.
I know what some of you are thinking. “Who cares? I know in my heart that they broke the rules. The Hall of Fame is no place for cheaters.” I get you, and I would never disparage anyone who holds this point of view. To have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to something like this is much more defensible than holding a completely lax one.
But here’s something else to think about. There is a distinct possibility that there is a player who used PED’s already in the Hall of Fame — I am NOT suggesting any player in particular — and the proof just hasn’t been uncovered yet. If it finally is, what then? The Hall has no established protocols to remove a player once enshrined; to my knowledge, it has never been considered, at least not publicly.
If enough members of the BWAA are going to create the ironclad precedent that no steroid users make the Hall, and an inductee is revealed later to have been one of them, it will be an epic fiasco, one that will dwarf the original controversy, and it will be of the writers’ own making.
Will the player be left in, and if so, why exactly? Because he was better at covering his tracks than everyone else? What message does that send to future generations?
Does he get the boot, and if so, what other infractions elicit a similar response? What percentage of votes from the BWAA does it take before a player gets removed?
That entire era was messy. There is no perfect solution. In my opinion, the best option is to induct Bonds and Clemens, and the best rationale for it is that each one punched his respective ticket long before the cloud of steroids appeared above his head.
