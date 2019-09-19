It wasn’t that long ago when the word concussion was about as commonplace as the word contusion (another term for the word bruise). Now concussions are top of mind and on the tip of the tongue for a lot of people outside the medical field — from parents and their sports-active kids to coaches and anyone else involved in youth, high school or collegiate sports.
Gone are the days when a football player would get his “bell rung” through a hard hit and then be encouraged to shake it off and get back in the game. That old-school, tough-guy mentality isn’t tough — it’s extremely dangerous.
When it comes to diagnosing and treating this traumatic brain injury, we are more informed than we were just a decade ago. And while the sporting community as a whole — and football in particular — has come a long way, there’s still more work to do to better treat and help prevent concussions.
How serious is the climate around concussions? Consider these figures coming from reports published last year through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Children and teens comprised nearly 70 percent of all sports-and recreation-related concussions seen in emergency departments
• In 2017, nearly 2.5 million high school athletes nationwide (15 percent) reported having at least one concussion during the 12 months of the year
• Sixty-nine percent of athletes with a possible concussion played with concussion symptoms, and 40 percent of those athletes said their coach was not aware they had a possible concussion.
Arguably we wouldn’t have seen numbers like these a handful of years ago, but that’s not because concussions weren’t occurring. The rise in concussions should be viewed in tandem with a rise in awareness and the seriousness in which we must continue to help prevent, educate and report on concussions. It is how we’ll continue to gain headway with this form of traumatic brain injury.
Because concussions most commonly occur by a blow to or violent jolt of the head, athletes of any gender, in any sport, are susceptible. However, athletes who play contact sports such as football, hockey, lacrosse, rugby and soccer, where heading the ball is part of the game, are more at risk. Knowing the signs and symptoms of a concussion are critical for everyone involved in sports so athletes can get proper medical care if they experience a head injury.
KNOW THE SIGNS
Just as no two athletes are alike, concussion signs will not be consistent across all athletes either. Some signs might be immediately obvious while others emerge well after the injury. These signs can help coaches, trainers and parents determine if an athlete has experienced a concussion:
• If the player has short-term memory loss, which can be apparent if the athlete has trouble recalling events before or after a hit or fall; forgets instructions or is confused about a position assignment; is unsure of the opponent or score
• Experiences a brief loss in consciousness
• Appears dazed, confused or stunned
• Becomes nauseous
• Is slow to respond, react or answer questions
• Displays mood, behavior or personality changes including sadness or irritability
• Feels unusually tired
MONITOR FOR SYMPTOMS
Concussion symptoms, much like concussion signs, can be noticeable immediately after an injury or appear hours or even days later. Keeping a close watch on the athlete and listening to how they are feeling can help determine if symptoms point to a traumatic brain injury. Symptoms include:
• Complaints of headache or head pressure
• Nausea or vomiting
• Blurry or double vision
• Sensitivity to light or noise
• Unable to concentrate or focus; academic decline
• Fatigue, sluggishness or grogginess
Even if the signs or symptoms aren’t obvious and the head injury didn’t require emergency care, the American Academy of Pediatrics still recommends that youth athletes see a physician within one or two days.
IT’S A CONCUSSION — SO WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
When a professional football player shows signs or symptoms of a concussion, he is put through the concussion protocol, which is the NFL’s agreed-upon plan for managing concussions. The same exists for high school athletes and their physicians. When the signs and symptoms of a concussion are present, the athlete is removed from all physical activity until a medical evaluation can be performed. Physicians often start concussion care by using computerized testing such as the Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT) diagnostic tool to evaluate an athlete’s condition and help guide a customized care plan.
Physicians may prescribe restrictions on television, video games, computers and phones, while also prescribing medication and therapies for balance, neck and vision to support the recovery process. Further, rest immediately following the concussion event has and continues to be important, but how much rest and when physical activity can begin continues to evolve.
Since 2001, the standard of care has been to prescribe rest for athletes until symptoms were gone, as exercise was believed to worsen concussion symptoms. In 2016, the standard prescription of rest was modified to 24 to 48 hours. While rest is still part of the protocol today, a 2019 research study from the University of Buffalo and published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics reveals that light aerobic exercise after the first 48 hours of a sports-related concussion event can safely and significantly speed recovery.
An athlete can only return to play once a physician clears the athlete of all concussion symptoms. More than good medicine, it also is mandated by state law, and therefore completes the protocol.
Every sports-related hit to head needs to be taken seriously, and there’s no harm in a coach, parent or player being over-vigilant when it comes to a potential brain injury. Knowing the signs, systems and following a customized treatment plan are critical to getting back into the game safely and symptom-free.
Questions or concerns about this topic or any other sports medicine issue? We want to hear from you. Contact Dr. Frederick Soliman, DO, a primary care sports medicine physician at OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College and team physician for the Ohio University Athletics Department at Frederick.Soliman@OhioHealth.com.
