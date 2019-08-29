Editor’s note: Orthopedic surgeon Sergio Ulloa and primary care sports medicine physician Fred Soliman will again offer their insight throughout the course of the 2019 football season to help educate athletes and parents about common injuries from this contact sport. However, many of their insights will translate to other fall sport athletes including cross country runners and soccer players, as well as those who may be training for winter or spring sports. Prevention, treatment and recovery of injuries will have relevance to all athletes.
For many of us as fans and family, football season is just about ready to begin.
But players, coaches and trainers might argue that there isn’t such a thing as the off-season — at least not like it once was. The weight room has been busy all year long. The conditioning has been ongoing, but has picked up intensity throughout the summer.
When it’s finally time to take the field, it isn’t a beginning — it’s a continuation of the dream. One that has been playing out for months if not years for many of these young athletes.
On one hand, the game is as popular as ever. Friday night football in the high school stadium serves as a kickoff of weekend games that play out at all levels on Saturdays, and commences on Sunday with professionals — the League to which many young athletes aspire to reach.
But on the other hand the game is under a microscope like never before. The size and strength of the players, the speed at which they play, and the physical hits that players’ bodies will inevitably take continue to raise ongoing questions about safety, protective gear and rule changes that might be necessary.
These are good questions to ask. As we ask more questions, the more thoughtful we all become with regard to player safety.
Injuries are going to occur regardless of the sport. Contact sports increase the potential for injury. But also keep in mind that muscle strains, ligament tears and ankle injuries can happen from the locker to the field without any contact. Our job as sports medicine physicians is to bring awareness as to what causes injury so that players, coaches, trainers and parents can be equipped with proper knowledge. While we tend to call injuries “a fluke” based on the situation in which it occurred, the reality is the body responds in typical ways when pressure is applied. It’s more unfortunate than it is a fluke.
As a primary care sports medicine physician (Fred Soliman, DO) and an orthopedic surgeon (Sergio Ulloa, DO), we are suiting up for our fourth season authoring this column filled with insights and recommendations on injury prevention and common football-related injuries, what to do when your athlete experiences a setback, and approaches to take to prevent those injuries from occurring in the first place.
Just as football players line up each week to take on an opponent, there is necessary game-planning and nuances to performing the same assignments week in and week out. And that’s true with us as well. We see certain injuries time and again, but over time we learn new techniques to treat athletes better in hopes of a faster and lasting recovery.
We are constantly reviewing new literature and techniques with a goal of learning and bringing improved medical practices. We want to help athletes remain in the game, and bounce back should adversity strike.
This season, we’re tackling 10 topics ranging from hydration, nutrition and concussions to ailments that affect shoulders, knees and ankles. While this Football Blitz series is well-timed for fall sports, the insight provided can be helpful for all athletes throughout the year.
The benefits of playing football — or any sport — is evident in how student-athletes must manage their physical wellness through proper preparation, training and competition. The benefit of sports also shines through with the leadership opportunities, the reliance on teamwork, and bonds of friendship that can be formed through competing together. This is why one of the biggest concerns surrounding sports isn’t just injury — but kids walking away from sports altogether.
A recent study by National Alliance for Youth Sports found that 70 percent of youth in the U.S. stop playing sports by age 13 because it is no longer fun. While the reasons may vary for what makes it less fun, sports offer athletes a framework for healthier living. Kids who give up sports may be losing much of the exercise and wellness sports previously provided. Because of this concern, the NFL is 10 years into its Fuel Up to Play 60 program encouraging youth to eat healthier and get 60 minutes of exercise daily.
As physicians, we want to help athletes recover quickly and get back to the game they love. But more than that, we want to instill healthy habits — for life. Sports can be a rewarding way of achieving those end-of-season goals that are still within reach, while also paving a way to a lifelong goal of good health and wellness habits.
Dr. Ulloa is a native of Athens who graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. During a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic, he served as an assistant team physician for the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, went to spring training with the Indians and attended the National Football League Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He presently is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon for OhioHealth and Ohio University Athletics.
Dr. Soliman is a primary care sports medicine physician at OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College and is a team physician for Ohio University. He completed fellowship training in sports medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. His extensive training in assessment and management of concussion injuries is an invaluable community resource.
Questions are welcome throughout the season and can be sent to Sergio.Ulloa@ohiohealth.com or at Frederick.Soliman@ohiohealth.com.
