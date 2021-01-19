ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans bounced back with a quality win on Monday.
The Spartans earned a 65-50 victory over the visiting Logan Chieftains, with Marlee Grinstead leading a balanced attack.
Grinstead scored a game-high 21 points for Alexander, making six 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and all six of her free throw attempts.
The Spartans improved to 11-2 on the season, bouncing back from Saturday's close loss to Peebles.
Logan, a Division I team that has played limited games this season, fell to 2-4.
Logan led 13-11 after one quarter, and the game was tied at 27-27 at halftime.
Alexander kicked it into high gear in the third quarter, winning the frame 21-9 to lead 48-36 going to the fourth. Overall, the Spartans won the second half 38-23.
Jadyn Mace also enjoyed a big game for Alexander, scoring 18 points. She made a pair of 2-pointers, four 3-pointers and both of her free throw attempts.
Kara Meeks gave the Spartans three players in double figures, as she scored 12 points. She made four 2-point field goals, and all four of her free throw attempts.
Karsyn Raines chipped in eight points, all coming in the Spartans' big second half. She made two 2-point field goals in each the third and fourth quarters.
Brooke Casto added six points, making three 2-point field goals.
Ella Guthrie led Logan with 10 points, making five of her six free throw attempts. She scored in every quarter, also making a 3-pointer and a 2-point field goal.
Brooklin Harris, Keely Fickel and Abbie Dicken all scored nine points for Logan. Fickel connected on three 3-pointers, while Harris and Dicken each made three 2-pointers to go with one 3-pointer.
Jenna Wilson added seven points for the Chieftains, scoring five points in the second quarter.
Avery Thompson rounded out Logan's scoring with six points on three 2-point field goals.
Logan is scheduled to return home on Wednesday, hosting the Warren Warriors.
After hosting Wellston on Wednesday in a makeup game, Alexander is scheduled to make the trip to River Valley High School to take on the Raiders.
