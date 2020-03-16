The Federal Hocking Lancers recently enjoyed a turnaround season for the ages.
As a result, Jonathan Thompson brought home state-wide honors on Monday. Thompson was named the Division IV Coach of the Year, as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association all-Ohio team was announced on Monday.
The IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were selected by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Trimble’s Blake Guffey also received second-team all-Ohio honors.
Thompson just completed his second season as the boys’ head basketball coach in Stewart. The Lancers were coming off a 6-18 season, but improved to 18-4 in the regular season this past winter.
The success comes after Federal Hocking went 0-23 in 2017, and 2-21 in 2018.
The Lancers finished 19-5 overall, advancing to the Division IV district semifinals. It was their first sectional title since 2007.
Federal Hocking also went 15-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, winning the program’s first league title since 2013.
Thompson was also the Division IV Southeast District Coach of the Year on the OPSWA team.
Guffey led Trimble to a 22-4 final record, averaging 19.4 points per game. The sophomore was the Tomcats’ leading scorer as they claimed their third Division IV Southeast District title in the last six seasons.
Federal Hocking’s Bradley Russell and Miller’s Colby Bartlett were Special Mention all-Ohio.
Federal Hocking’s Hunter Smith and Trimble’s Brayden Weber were Honorable Mention all-Ohio.
2020 DIVISION IV BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-OHIO
Player of the Year: Zach Rasile, McDonald
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Thompson, Stewart Federal Hocking
First Team
Fred Shropshire, Springfield Emmanuel Christian, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6-5, jr.,18.6; Brian Coller, Grandview Heights, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, jr., 19.0; Lukas Swartz, Mogadore, 6-0, sr., 25.3; Zach Rasile, McDonald, 6-1, sr., 38.3; Gbolahan Adio, Richmond Heights, 6-3, sr., 17.6; Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, sr., 20.9; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-3, sr., 19.7; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, jr., 16.8
Second Team
Colby Cross, Cedarville, 5-11, sr., 17.2; Luke Lachey, Grandview Heights, 6-7, sr., 16.9; Elijah Meredith, Columbus Wellington, 6-5, sr., 17.8; Weston Browning, Peebles, 5-9, sr., 15.7; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, so., 19.4; Kelly Hendershot, Shadyside, 6-2, sr., 21.3; Weston Nern, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, sr., 15.4; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, so., 20.2; Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, jr., 17.9; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, so., 17.0
Third Team
Deanza Duncan, New Miami, 5-8, jr., 21.8; Ashton Piper, Fairlawn, 6-3, jr., 19.1; Delavontae Jackson, Liberty Christian, 6-0, sr., 29.8; Mason Purvis, Millersport, 5-10, jr., 21.6; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-3, fr., 21.7 ; Johnny Browning, Malvern, 6-5, jr., 17.5; Kendal Sherman, Sarahsville Shenandoah,5-9, sr., 12.7; Gavin Dobbins, Elyria Open Door, 6-3, jr., 22.6; Jordyn Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, sr., 16.4; Quinn Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-4, sr., 26.3
Special Mention
Brandon Charles, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-6, sr., 13.4; Jamarr Talbert, jr., Richmond Heights, 6-3, jr., 12.2; John Tropf, Newbury, 6-0, jr., 15.5; Teddy DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, so., 19.7; Logan Woods, Cincinnati Christian, 6-3, so., 15.7, Jayden Priddy-Powell, Botkins, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Bert Jones, Windham, 6-4, so., 19.6; Cam Grodhaus, Southern, 6-2, sr., 21.0; Matt Church, Bristol, 6-5, sr., 18.5; Gabe Lanzer, Sebring, 6-3, sr., 16.1; Jake Portolese, McDonald, 6-4, jr., 18.0; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-3, soph., 17.1; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-2, fr., 15.7; Isaac Troyer, Central Christian, sr., 18.4; Weston Melick, East Knox, 6-0, jr., 14.6; Bryson Vogel, Fisher Catholic, 6-4, sr., 14.1; Colby Bartley, Corning Miller, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Bryson Simmons, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Hunter Ruckel, Peebles, 6-2, sr., 18.5; Caden Miller, Crooksville, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Gage Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, sr., 21.0; Tanner Voiers, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, jr., 14.5; Bradley Russell, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-5, sr., 13.8; Zach Roach, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 16.9; Jack Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-3, sr., 19.7; Logan Brookover, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-3, sr., 22.0; Derk Hutchison, Malvern, 6-0, jr., 15.5; Hayden Stone, Carey, 6-8, sr., 21.6; Jaret Vermillion, 5-9, sr., 19.9; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-5, sr., 17.7; Carson Steyer, Old Fort, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Caleb Kinney, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, sr., 19.3; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 20.7; Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Kaden Ronk, Crestline, 6-0, sr., 18.7; Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 17.3; Nolan Bornhorst, New Bremen, 6-0, sr., 13.3; Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Riley Gossom, Lucas, 6-3, jr., 21.2; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, jr., 13.5; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, jr., 14.9
Honorable Mention
Aaron McCoy, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-3, sr., Jordan Robinette, New Miami, 5-8, jr., KJ Swain, Cincinnati Christian, 5-11, jr., Isaac Gray, Troy Christian, 6-2, sr., Mason Dapore, Russia, 5-11, sr., Nick Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr.; Carson Crozier, Felicity-Franklin, 6-2, sr.; Sam Haberger, Berlin Hiland, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Marcus Browning, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-0, sr.,7.5; Christian Duniver, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-10, jr., 18.6; Luca Connor, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 5-10, so., 14.0; Kyle Daugherty, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Stone Thompson, Hannibal River, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Jordan Cogswell, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-11, jr., 16.0; Donte Jackson, Ashtabula St. John, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, so., 13.0; Jevontae Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Anthony Maxie, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 7.4; Chris Jarosz, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.2; Tylan Needham, Elyria Open Door, 6-1, sr., 11.8; Tyler Roscoe, Vienna Mathews, 6-3, sr., 19.9; Kyle Scheibe, Rittman, 6-6, sr., 14.4; Adam Nowak, Lake Center Christian, 6-6, sr., 13.5; Gavin Schoenemann, East Canton, 6-6, sr., 13.0; Darien Suggs, Wellsville, 5-10, sr., 18.6; Mike Wiebe, Bristolville Bristol, 6-0, sr., 11.7; Cameron Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 6-0, jr., 17.0; Logan Lendak, Kinsman Badger, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Jake Hunter, Sebring McKinley, 5-10, sr., 14.5; Dylan Bonner, Central Christian, 6-3, sr., 15.8; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, so., 13.3; Joel Headings, Shekinah Christian, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Ian Leach, Tree of Life, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Clayton Lust, Ridgedale; Chase McCartney, Berne Union, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Darius Obgurn, Patriot Prep, 6-4, jr., 16.0; Marcus Stewart, Wellington, 6-3, jr., 11.3; Hunter Smith, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-10, jr., 14.1; Brayden Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.7; Brayden Hammond, Crown City South Gallia, 6-3, so., 15.2; Garrett Barringer, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Ryan Payne, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, sr., 16.5; Hunter Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 6-2, sr., 16.6; Caden Sparks, Crooksville, 5-11, jr., 14.0; Brayden Bockway, South Webster, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay, 6-4, jr., 14.3
