“We’re #1!”
That declaration and its accompanying finger waggle have been staples in the sports world for generations. In the modern era of college football, however, it has become less of a lobbying tactic and more of a declaration of fact.
Thank you, College Football Playoff.
Now entering its seventh year, the CFP employs a blue-ribbon committee of athletic directors, administrators, and former coaches and players to select the best four teams in the country, who then play in a pair of semifinals leading up to a national championship game.
It is not a perfect system. What defines, “the best four teams?” How much weight should things like strength of schedule or a conference title carry? How much should a team be punished for losing a game it dominated for 58 minutes but lost due to a fluke play or two at the end?
It is almost universally accepted, however, to be better than any system we had used before.
From 1998 to 2013, there was the the Bowl Championship Series, which used a combination of human polls and complex computer formulas to determine the top two teams, who would then spar for the national championship. For all its flaws, at least the BCS guaranteed that two of the best teams would tussle. Before that, each conference was often committed to a specific bowl game, so it was possible for the top four or five teams in the nation to never see one another in the postseason.
And, prior to 1965 — in a world that seems insane now — the Associated Press and other organizations released their final polls and declared their national champions before the bowl games were played! This led to seasons like 1950, 1951, 1953 and 1960, when the “national champion” lost its final contest. When it happened again in 1964, people finally wised up and decided to hold off crowning the king until after New Year’s Day.
This led me to think, what if the Playoff had been around during those years? While we’re at it, let’s take things all the way back to 1936, the first year of the AP poll and thus the beginning of the era of truly deciding a national champion. What exciting tournaments did we miss? I decided to put myself in the selection committee’s shoes and to determine which teams would have comprised each year’s semifinal, and then to compile what would have been the ten most exciting College Football Playoffs that never happened.
Like the committee itself, my criteria are somewhat subjective, but I tried to consider three factors above all others:
1. Quality — If the regular-season records of the top four are examined, a surprising number of years can be eliminated, especially if one looked at the bowl results, as well. I only considered seasons in which the semifinalists combined for one loss or fewer, except when the games were against one another, of course.
2. Parity — The season had to provide not only a potentially classic championship game, but also a pair of competitive Final Four matchups. As much as I would have loved to see Miami vs. Washington (1991) or Nebraska vs. Penn State (1994), both pairs of teams were so much better than their respective fields that the semifinal games in those seasons would have been snoozers.
Likewise, the top four teams in 1945 were all unbeaten, but mighty Army had already defeated the #6, #8 and #9 ranked teams by a combined score of 137-7, so there was little reason to think that a playoff would have been must-see TV (or, must-hear radio, anyway).
3. Subplots — Rivalries! Rematches! Controversies! These are the intangibles that separate the well-played post-season games from the truly unforgettable ones. Bonus points go to the seasons that would have provided one or more of these extra layers of intrigue.
So, with the stage set, let the past playoffs begin! Here they are, presented in chronological order; because as difficult as it was to select ten, I was not about to try to rank them.
1947 — #1 Notre Dame vs. #4 Penn State; #2 Michigan vs. #3 SMU
How could there be a split national championship when there was only one poll? I’m glad you asked. The Irish and Wolverines had been trading places at #1 all season, with Notre Dame claiming the top spot and the national title after drubbing USC 38-7 on the final weekend of the regular season.
But wait! When Michigan clobbered the Trojans 49-0 in the Rose Bowl, fans clamored for a re-vote, and the AP obliged, but with the caveat that its results would not supersede the original poll. The Wolverines won the second survey by a 2-to-1 margin, but the Irish remained the official champions.
Under this format, the teams would have finally been able to settle things on the field, but only if they got past the semifinal round. The Mustangs and Nittany Lions were no pushovers, with just a single tie – SMU’s 19-all standstill with TCU – between them before their slugfest in the Cotton Bowl, which ended in a 13-13 draw.
1954 — #1 Ohio State vs. #4 Notre Dame; #2 UCLA vs. #3 Oklahoma
Another national championship split down the middle, with the Buckeyes claiming the AP title and the newly formed United Press International (UPI) coaches poll picking the Bruins.
Ohio State had the tougher schedule — beating five ranked schools and running roughshod over the Big Ten — but UCLA could point to a victory over defending national champion Maryland and the fact that it annihilated USC 34-0 six weeks before the Buckeyes beat the Trojans 20-7 in the Rose Bowl.
Quite possibly, both teams would have been lucky to sneak past the Sooners, who were 19 games into what would become a 47-game winning streak, an NCAA Division I record that still stands. After winning back-to-back national titles in 1955 and 1956, and with the benefit of hindsight, Oklahoma might have been the best team in the field.
1966 — #1 Notre Dame vs. #4 Georgia; #2 Michigan State vs. #3 Alabama
Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian might have done things differently had he known he would see the Spartans again. In the teams’ meeting in late November, Parseghian infamously played for a tie, calling six straight running plays after taking over at his own 30 with 1:24 left and the game knotted at 10. State’s faithful were furious, even more so when the Irish topped both final polls and tied down yet another national title.
A rematch would have been a fitting conclusion to one of the most controversial college football seasons ever, but it wouldn’t have been inevitable. Alabama and Georgia, co-champions of the SEC, had surrendered just 37 and 89 points in their 10 games, respectively, and both would go on to easily win their bowl games — the Bulldogs beat #10 SMU 24-9 in the Cotton Bowl and the Tide toyed with #6 Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar.
1969 — #1 Texas vs. #4 USC; #2 Penn State vs. #3 Arkansas
Things got interesting when Ohio State — the defending national champions whom many were labeling the best team ever — were upset in Ann Arbor. Buckeye fans would have lobbied for a spot, but it’s difficult to imagine, not with three unbeatens and the Razorbacks, whose only setback was a 1-point loss to the Longhorns in a game they led by 14 entering the fourth quarter. Four weeks later, Texas came from behind to win the Cotton Bowl, 21-17, against Notre Dame, who had played USC to a tie in October. Meanwhile, Arkansas would have drawn the Nittany Lions, who would have been riding a 30-game unbeaten streak into the semis. Legendary coach Joe Paterno went to his grave proclaiming this Penn State team his best-ever, even better than his national championship squads of 1982 and 1986.
1973 — #1 Alabama vs. #4 Ohio State; #2 Oklahoma vs. #3 Notre Dame
How strong was this field? Take out the Sooners, who were on probation — a quandary the real selection committee hasn’t had to address, thankfully — and sub in fifth-ranked Michigan, who was fresh off a 10-10 tie with the Buckeyes, and you still have four unbeatens squaring off.
For the sake of argument, let’s leave Oklahoma in, and since the Big Ten athletic directors picked Ohio State to go to the Rose Bowl — the Wolverines’ quarterback suffered a broken collarbone late in The Game and would have been unavailable for the postseason — I’m guessing the selection committee, if its hand were forced, would have done the same.
The Bucks thumped #7 USC in Pasadena, 42-21, and so would have given the top-ranked Tide all it could have handled in a semifinal. The Irish-Sooners encounter in the other half of the bracket would have been a toss-up, too.
The potential final that did happen was Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, and that ended up as one of the greatest bowl games ever played, won by the Irish, 24-23.
1979 — #1 Ohio State vs. #4 Florida State; #2 Alabama vs. #3 USC
The first contest would have featured the old-school, blue-blood Buckeyes squaring off against the new kid on the block in the up-and-coming Seminoles, but it would have taken a back seat to the hype surrounding the second semifinal.
The Tide and Trojans had shared the title in ’78, after USC stole an early-season contest in Tuscaloosa but Alabama had countered by beating top-ranked Penn State in the Sugar Bowl, thanks to the most celebrated goal-line stand in college football history. That the two teams were destined to meet again would have dominated the pre-Playoff headlines.
It would have essentially decided this championship, too, after the Trojans topped Ohio State, 17-16, in a Rose Bowl classic, Florida State lost to #5 Oklahoma in the Orange, and Alabama claimed the title by dominating #6 Arkansas in the Sugar.
1988 — #1 Notre Dame vs. #4 Florida State; #2 West Virginia vs. #3 Miami
There are rivalries that ebb and flow over the course of a century or more. Then, there are those that burn like a supernova for a few years — with an abject hatred for one another that only the few that lived it can understand — but that fade by the next generation.
Notre Dame-Miami was one of the latter.
The Hurricanes were known for showing up on gameday wearing combat fatigues. They also had a penchant away from the field for running afoul with the law. So, naturally, the Irish student section came up with the idea of marketing a line of “Catholics vs. Convicts” t-shirts.
After beating Notre Dame on its way to winning the national title in ’87, Miami lost the rematch in South Bend, 31-30, after a “did he or didn’t he?” fumble call inside the 5-yard line and a touchdown catch that clearly wasn’t (this was before booth replay reviews) caused the contest to fall into chaos.
The Mountaineers had a Team of Destiny feel to them – they fought the Irish hard before falling in the Fiesta Bowl, 34-21 – and the Seminoles’ only loss was in week one in Miami, but let’s not kid ourselves. The third chapter of this trilogy was going to happen, and it would have been epic.
1996 — #1 Florida State vs. #4 Ohio State; #2 Arizona State vs. #3 Florida
Seldom has a season produced a better-balanced, more ready-made final four. In fact, for several years after, ’96 was held up by critics of the BCS as the best example of why a single, computer generated championship game was inadequate.
Fans were treated to a semifinal of sorts, with the Buckeyes first outlasting the Sun Devils, 20-17, on a touchdown with 19 seconds left in a nail-biting Rose Bowl. Later that same day, the Gators avenged their regular-season loss on a rain-soaked grass field in Tallahassee by unleashing their track team speed on the indoor turf of the Sugar Bowl, crushing the Seminoles, 52-20.
While none of these squads can be ranked among the best-ever, each of them was fully capable, under the right circumstances, of beating the others, and that is what would have made it fun.
2004 — #1 USC vs. #4 California; #2 Oklahoma vs. #3 Auburn
There would have been a little controversy — Urban Meyer’s Utah squad, undefeated winners of the Mountain West, probably would have been passed over in favor of the Bears, whose only loss was a 23-17 setback at USC — but it would have avoided the far larger fiasco that ensued.
Namely, that an undefeated top three created a nightmare scenario for the BCS. The Trojans’ schedule had included only two ranked opponents, but they were the defending AP national champions and had been ranked #1 all season. Thus, the voters and computers were left to decide between the Sooners — 42-3 winners over unranked Colorado in the Big 12 championship game — and the Tigers, who dispatched #15 Tennessee, 38-28, to win the SEC crown.
A playoff would have given Cal another shot at its rival and Auburn, as the odd team out, a chance to prove itself. It also would have likely given us a better championship game than the one we were forced to watch, a 55-19 USC rout of Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.
2010 — #1 Auburn vs. #4 Wisconsin; #2 Oregon vs. #3 TCU
Underdogs of the world, unite! After having passed over the undefeated Horned Frogs the season before, the selection committee would not have been able to deny them again. Thus, the champions of the Mountain West would have become the first — and still only — mid-major (now called Group of Five) school to make the Playoff.
They would have belonged, too, proving it by beating Wisconsin, 21-19, in the Rose Bowl after the Badgers failed on a 2-point conversion in the final minutes. The BCS championship game was even more exciting, with the Tigers prevailing over the Ducks, 22-19, on a short field goal as time expired.
Those results would have all but guaranteed a trio of exciting playoff games.
If that weren’t enough, TCU would join the Big 12 conference 18 months later, replacing Colorado, who jumped into the Pac-12. One can only wonder if a Frogs’ victory over Oregon would have made them a more attractive choice and thus completely altered the alignment of today’s conferences.
