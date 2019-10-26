LOGAN — The Alexander Spartans gave themselves a chance at pulling off a tournament upset.
After giving an up early tally to Marietta, Alexander's defense held the Tigers off the board for nearly 55 minutes of game action.
The Spartans could never find the equalizer though, and the Tigers ultimately took home the top prize.
Marietta continued its nearly-perfect season, downing Alexander 3-1 at a rain-soaked Logan Chieftain Stadium in a Division II boys' soccer Southeast District final on Saturday.
The Tigers improved to 19-0-1 with the victory, and advance to the regional tournament.
The loss ends a string of two straight district titles for Alexander (15-4-1), which was trying to advance to the regional tournament for the fourth time in five seasons.
"We knew we had to come out and battle on balls in the air because Marietta is very good," Alexander coach Kirk Crow said. "They have great size, great speed. They're very physical. So we knew the game was going to be played basically through the 30-yard line area on both sides of the field and I thought we went out and competed in that area."
The Tigers had previously downed Athens 6-2 in the district semifinal round, while the Spartans needed a late goal to hold off the upset-minding Jackson Ironmen. Conventional wisdom said the Spartans would have to raise their game to play with the Tigers, and they did just that.
Alexander finished with seven shots goal, compared to eight for Marietta, as the Spartans seemed to enjoy possession of the ball in their end just as much as the Tigers did. Alexander goal keeper Connor Truax had five saves.
However, Marietta had the advantage of playing ahead for nearly the entire game. Senior Cade Gandor was able to split the defense and loft a shot over Truax and into the goal for a 1-0 edge just 7:18 into the contest.
The Tigers weren't able to build off of the momentum of that early goal though, like they have in every other tournament game. Marietta had outscored the opposition 24-3 in the previous three tournament games, but an onslaught of Tiger goals never happened.
Alexander trailed 1-0 at halftime, but felt like the game was playing in its favor at that point.
"I thought we responded well," Crow said. "Marietta seems to score in bunches sometimes, so it stayed 1-0 all the way to halftime. We had a couple opportunities in the first half to get the equalizer and I think that would have really changed the game for us. I thought our effort was there, I just think our execution wasn't always there."
The Spartans seemingly controlled the play for the majority of the first 20 minutes of the second half, but still that tying goal never came as Tiger senior goal keeper Justin LaBarre finished with seven saves.
"I thought we came out in the second half with a lot more offense, we kept it here," Crow said. "We were winning those balls that were critical to us and if we could have just hit the back of the net in that first 15 minute mark, I think it could have been a different story. We weren't able to do that."
The Tigers finally broke through thanks to a spectacular individual play.
Alexander was whistled for an infraction, giving Tiger senior Sean Fournier a free kick opportunity around the 25-yard line.
Fournier kicked a laser toward the net, a shot that hit off the bottom of the cross bar in the corner of the goal frame.
Fournier sprinted toward his bench in celebration, as the Tigers sensed their 2-0 lead with 17:07 remaining was the dagger.
"That's just a heck of a shot," Crow said. "I think it grazed the bottom of the crossbar. The only thing is we talked about, don't give them any set pieces around the box where they can shoot on like that. We knew that Fournier, we know they can hit those. We just don't want to give them those opportunities. He nailed it. Nothing that Connor could have done whatsoever with that."
Marietta senior Ethan Feathers added the exclamation point, working his way past Truax and scoring in an open net for a 3-0 lead with 10:49 remaining.
Alexander got on the board with 1:11 left on the clock, when Austin Shields earned an assist on Kyler D'Augustino's goal in front of the net.
The Tigers advance to the Division II regional semifinals on Wednesday against Tipp City Tippecanoe.
The Spartans received their district runner-up medals after the game. It was a result they didn't want, but still an impressive accomplishment nonetheless. Alexander is one of the smallest Division II schools in the state, but has managed to play for the D-2 Southeast District title the last three seasons since being bumped up from Division III.
Alexander posted a record of 52-17-9 the last four seasons, including advancing to the Division II regional finals two seasons ago. Crow said he believes that is a record for wins over a four-year period for any group of Spartan seniors.
Kaden Schaller, Trey Schaller, Todd Norris, Matthew Merckle and Connor Truax all made their mark on the Alexander soccer program.
"I could tell you great stuff about every one of them," Crow said. "They played so hard. They trained so hard. They're our leaders. They're really great kids. In the classroom, I've had them all, I still have some now. They're great kids in the classroom and they fought hard tonight. They never gave up, even when we were down 3-0. We kept fighting and got a goal there at the end, but the program will dearly miss them."
