WAVERLY — The Alexander Spartans were perhaps a defensive stop away from continuing their perfect start to the season.
Instead, Waverly's Trey Robertson made the shot of the game to spoil Alexander's final game of 2019.
Robertson converted a four-point play with 23.4 seconds left, giving Waverly a one-point lead. The Tigers would hold on for a 54-52 overtime win over Alexander in the championship game of the Waverly Holiday Classic on Saturday.
The defeat drops Alexander to 7-1 on the season.
The Spartans had enjoyed the lead for most of the overtime session after two Kyler D'Augustino free throws gave them a 49-47 lead with 2:19 on the clock.
Alexander would lead 50-47 after J.K. Kearns split a pair of free throws with 48.1 seconds remaining, and then 52-49 after D'Augustino made two free throws with 35.3 left.
Robertson's fateful shot followed. He came off a screen and took a long 3-point attempt. He double pumped and drained the shot while getting fouled.
He then made the free throw, and suddenly Alexander was behind, 53-52, with 23.4 seconds left.
The Spartans had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds after Luke Chapman was fouled with 4.8 on the clock. However, he missed both and Waverly's Zeke Brown got the rebound.
Brown made the first free throw with 2.9 left, but missed the second. The Spartans called a timeout with 2.1 left, but Brown would come up with a steal on the ensuing play to clinch the victory.
Waverly won their Holiday Classic with wins over Piketon and Alexander. Alexander had defeated Western on Friday.
The Spartans played both games without center Caleb Terry, who sat out due to injury.
"They are really good," Waverly coach Travis Robertson said of Alexander. "I knew they would be better than they were against Western (Friday night). You take the 7-footer (Terry) out of the lineup, makes a big difference for them, especially on the defensive side. Being 7-feet and in front of the rim makes things extremely tough to finish. Hopefully he gets better and gets back in for them. In Division III, I think they have a chance to make a big tournament run."
D'Augustino led Alexander with 19 points, making all six of his free throw attempts. Chapman added 11 points and 12 rebounds, while J.K. Kearns added 10 points. Kaleb Easley tallied seven points, while Lucas Markins had three points and Trey Schaller two points.
Brown led Waverly with 16 points, while Robertson added 15 points. Will Futhey added nine points.
Waverly led 18-17 after one quarter, then used an 8-0 run to lead 34-23 at halftime.
Alexander trailed 36-25 before a pair of Chapman free throws began a 16-0 run. Chapman's three-point play put the Spartans ahead 37-36 during the surge. Schaller and Easley followed with baskets for a 41-36 Alexander lead.
Alexander would eventually lead 47-44 with a little more than three minutes left in regulation after D'Augustino converted.
Waverly would eventually tie the game when Robertson missed the front end of a one-and-one — trailing 47-45 — only to see Futhey get the offensive rebound and putback to tie the game with 31.4 to go.
Alexander played for the final shot, but Waverly was able to get the stop and send the game to overtime.
The Spartans return to the court on Friday when they host Chillicothe in a non-league tilt.
Julie Billings of the Pike County News Watchman contributed to this report.
