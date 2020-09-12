The Athens Bulldogs nearly pulled off a big second-half comeback on Friday.
In the end, the Marietta Tigers had just enough to barley hold on.
Marietta picked up a 24-20 win on Friday at R. Basil Rutter Field at Joe Burrow Stadium. The Tigers improve to 1-2, while Athens drops to 1-2.
The Tigers built up a 24-8 halftime lead, then Athens nearly stole the game on the final play.
Athens was backed up to its own 3-yard line with nine seconds left, when it tried a hook-and-ladder play.
Joey Moore completed a pass to Brayden Whiting, who lateraled the ball back to Landon Wheatley.
Wheatley then pitched the ball back to Peyton Gail, who took off down the sidelines.
Gail was able to race across midfield before Reese Gerber made the tackle, ending the game.
Athens finished the game with 335 yards of total offense, compared to 386 for Marietta. Moore completed 17 of 31 passes for 258 yards, adding another 55 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Trey Harris led Athens with eight receptions for 98 yards, while Gail had 53 yards receiving. Brayden Whiting had 50 yards on three receptions, while Braxton Springer caught two passes for 42 yards.
Gerber completed 16 of 25 passes for 195 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Zach Bartlett rushed 26 times for 128 yards and a score, while Tony Munos had 39 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Munos also caught eight passes for 95 yards and another touchdown.
Owen Roark and Harris each had an interception for Athens.
The Tigers led 18-0 in the first half. Munos caught a 41-yard touchdown from Gerber with 9:25 left in the opening quarter. Munos then added a 5-yard run for a 12-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Bartlett's 36-yard run with 11:51 left in the first quarter gave Marietta the 18-0 edge.
Athens got on the board thanks in large part to Ashton Wogerman. He blocked a Tiger punt, setting Athens up with good field position.
Gail took advantage on the next play, rushing for a 16-yard touchdown. Moore's 2-point conversion pass to Wheatley cutting Marietta's lead to 18-8.
A big momentum swing went Marietta's way to end the half. Munos took a jet sweep and scored from five yards out as time expired, putting the Bulldogs down 24-8 at halftime.
Athens started its comeback later in the third quarter. Moore fumbled the ball, but it went into the end zone and Springer recovered for the touchdown. The two-point try failed, but Athens trailed just 24-14.
Moore's 9-yard touchdown run with 5:30 left in the game brought the Bulldogs to within 24-20.
Athens will look to bounce back next week when it hosts Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leader Wellston.
