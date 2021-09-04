MARIETTA — The Athens Bulldogs finally had one of their most important pieces to the puzzle on the field on Friday.
Junior quarterback Landon Wheatley made his season debut after missing the first two games.
Wheatley's impact was certainly felt in a positive manner, but Marietta's Zachary Bartlett stole the show.
Bartlett scored five rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, leading the Tigers to a thrilling 36-28 win over Athens on Friday at Don Drumm Stadium.
The Bulldogs were shut out in each of their first two games without Wheatley, home losses to Philo and Gallia Academy.
Wheatley had a big game at Marietta. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, adding 72 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Luke Brandes, who had been tasked with playing a lot of quarterback in Wheatley's absence, was able to settle in at tailback. He had 69 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Bartlett simply won the night with his power running. He gained 245 yards on 43 rushing attempts, scoring the five touchdowns.
Quarterback Tyler Gerber added 100 yards rushing on 17 carries, as Marietta gained 355 yards rushing on 63 attempts.
The two former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League foes battled back and forth all night. Bartlett's first touchdown was a 4-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Athens' first score of the season came with 3:57 left in the first half, Wheatley connecting with Marcus Stevers for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Wheatley and Stevers connected again, this time for a 24-yard touchdown to give Athens a 14-7 halftime lead.
Bartlett's 4-yard touchdown with 7:20 left in the third quarter tied the game at 14-14, but Athens went ahead 21-14 going to the fourth after Brandes' 7-yard run.
Bartlett again had the answer, a 4-yard scoring run with 6:31 to play tying the game again at 21-21.
The Bulldogs followed with another scoring drive, Brandes' 4-yard run and PAT giving Athens a 28-21 lead with just 4:35 remaining.
Bartlett and the Tigers responded to force overtime. His fourth touchdown run covered two yards with 41 seconds left, and Dillon Meagle's extra point forced a 28-28 tie.
Marietta got the ball to start overtime, and Bartlett eventually powered ahead from two yards out for his fifth touchdown, and a 34-28 lead.
The Tigers went for the 2-point conversion, and Bartlett ran that in as well for a 36-28 lead.
Marietta's defense clinched the win from there, recovering a fumble on Athens' first play in overtime.
Marietta improved to 1-2, while Athens falls to 0-3.
Stevers caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns for Athens, while Alex Pero had eight catches for 81 yards. Brady Wharton caught a pass for 11 yards.
Athens will look to bounce back on Friday, opening Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play at home against Alexander.
