MARIETTA — The Trimble Tomcats fell in a slugfest on Friday, 16-14, at Marietta.
The Tomcats had 15 hits, including a home run by Riley Campbell in the contest.
Trimble scored two runs in the first and three more in the top of the second to lead 5-0.
The Tigers scored in the final five innings, taking a 6-5 lead after four innings.
Trimble scored four runs in the top of the fourth to lead 9-6, but Marietta scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 11-9.
The Tomcats (4-16) had another four-run inning to lead 13-11, but Marietta scored three in the bottom of the fifth to lead 14-13.
Trimble pushed a run across in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but the Tigers scored two in the bottom of the sixth to lead 16-14.
Marietta then kept Trimble off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh for the win.
Marietta pitching walked four batters, and the Tigers had seven errors in the field.
Briana Orsborne was 4 for 5 at the plate with a triple, five RBIs and two runs.
Emily Young was 3 for 5 with three doubles, two runs and three RBIs.
Kennedy Kittle was 2 for 4 with a walk, run and RBI. Brandis Bickley was 2 for 4 with a run and walk.
Campbell hit a solo home run, also scoring two runs. Adelynn Stevens scored four runs, while Cheyenne Williams had a hit and RBI. Madison McWilliams also had a hit and run scored.
