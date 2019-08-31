WAVERLY — Joey Moore was excellent in his quarterback debut for the Athens Bulldogs.
The junior finished with three touchdown passes, and 338 yards of total offense.
The only thing keeping Moore from enjoying a winning start, however, were the exploits of Waverly senior tailback Payton Shoemaker.
Shoemaker rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, leading Waverly to a 30-27 comeback win over the Bulldogs in Friday's season opener.
Athens enjoyed a 27-14 lead in the first half, but ultimately couldn't slow down the Tigers' electric playmaker.
"He's really good," Athens coach Nathan White said. "He's hard to corral, then when you do corral him he's hard to tackle. Missed tackles were a big part of tonight, certainly in the fourth quarter."
Athens was able to slow down Waverly's vaunted passing attack — Haydn' Shanks finished 15 of 26 for 160 yards — but Shoemaker scored two touchdowns in each half.
It was enough to ultimately eclipse Moore, who engineered an Athens offense that saw six different players have at least 41 yards receiving.
"We knew Joey was talented and yes he did make some plays, as did all of our receivers," White said.
Despite big plays by Athens, Waverly's defense managed to keep Athens off the scoreboard in the second half.
The Bulldogs had 447 yards of total offense, 314 coming in the first half.
Missed opportunities hurt Athens in the second half. The Bulldogs drove to the Tigers' 17-yard line on their first drive of the second half, but stalled after four straight incomplete passes.
"We started really well," White said of the second half. "Honestly, I don't feel like we ever got to a point where we didn't have stuff that we liked."
Shoemaker was able to make something out of nothing on the ensuing drive. Facing third-and-goal from the 22, Waverly was seemingly playing for a field goal when it called a pitch play to Shoemaker.
But Shoemaker was able to take the pitch left and race to the end zone, cutting Athens' lead to 27-24.
As it turned out, Athens would only have the ball for three drives after halftime. The second drive advanced as far as Waverly's 21 before a holding penalty got Athens in a long down-and-distance situation.
On third-and-18, Waverly's Zeke Brown stepped in front of a Moore pass for an interception. He return it 49 yards, with Alex Leatherwood making a touchdown-saving tackle.
Shoemaker again made an electrifying play. He took a pitch to the left on second-and-10 from the 18, and cut the run back to the middle of the field.
He out-raced Athens' defense to the end zone, and now Waverly led 30-27 with 6:56 remaining.
The Tigers' defense again came up with a stop on Athens' third and final drive of the second half.
On third-and-three from Athens' own 39, Moore ran a keeper for two yards.
Needing a yard on fourth down, Moore tried to get out on the edge but was met by a host of Tiger defenders for a loss of a yard.
At that point, Athens only had 3:38 left and was out of timeouts.
"I didn't want to take the ball out of his hands and the play before we ran one up the chute, kind of an iso play," White said. "They spiked the 'A' gap, so I thought we would come back with an edge play and sure enough they guessed and brought one off the edge, which got us."
Shoemaker and his offensive line iced the game from there.
Despite a false start on first down, Shoemaker answered with a 15-yard run to move the chains.
He carried three more plays in a row, and once he gained four yards on third-and-three, Waverly only had to take a knee to hold onto the victory.
Moore finished the game 24 of 38 passing for 278 yards and three touchdowns for Athens, adding 60 yards on 26 rushes.
The Bulldogs struck first, driving 80 yards on the season's opening drive. Peyton Gail's 11-yard run gave Athens its first points of the season, and a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers answered on the next drive, Shoemaker's 25-yard run making it 7-6.
The team's settled into a defensive battle for the remainder of the quarter, but Moore ended that with three touchdown passes in a 5-minute, 18-second stretch of the second quarter.
The first was a 33-yard strike to Reece Wallace, who beat his defender at the line of scrimmage on third-and-15.
Waverly would tie the game at 14-14 with Shoemaker's 3-yard run, but Athens answered when Moore found Corbin Stalder over the middle for a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Athens' defense then forced a turnover, with Robby Brice jumping on a fumble.
The Bulldogs went for the home run on the next play, as Moore lofted a ball to the end zone for Braeden Halbert. The senior came down with the 42-yard touchdown, and Athens led 27-14.
Waverly would cut into the lead before half thanks to Grayson Diener's 30-yard field goal as time expired, making it 27-17.
Nate Trainer led Athens with 55 yards on six recptions. Gail caught seven balls for 42 yards and added 57 yards rushing. Stalder had four catches for 53 yards and 51 yards rushing.
Wallace (3 receptions, 45 yards) and Brayden Marksin (3 receptions, 41 yards) were also active in Athens' offense.
The Bulldogs outgained the Tigers 447-348, but weren't able to come away with the win. Fatigue appeared to be a factor, as several Athens players cramped up in the second half of a game that didn't start until 8 p.m. because of a weather delay.
"A lot of that's on me," White said. "We were tired. We were cramping. We didn't have them physically prepared for tonight, and that's 100 percent on me and the coaching staff."
Athens will have a chance to bounce back on Friday when it plays Jackson in its home opener.
Waverly 30, Athens 27
Athens;6;21;0;0;—;27
Waverly;7;10;7;6;—;30
A — Peyton Gail, 11-yard run (kick failed), 10:31, 1st
W — Payton Shoemaker, 25-yard run (Grayson Diener kick), 9:29, 1st
A — Reece Wallace, 33-yard pass from Joey Moore, (Brayden Markins pass from Joey Moore), 5:53, 2nd
W — Payton Shoemaker, 3-yard run (Grayson Diener kick), 5:10, 2nd
A — Corbin Stalder, 37-yard pass from Joey Moore (Drake George kick), 56.4, 2nd
A — Braeden Halbert, 42-yard pass from Joey Moore (run failed), 35.2, 2nd
W — Grayson Diener, 30-yard field goal, 0:00, 2nd
W — Payton Shoemaker, 22-yard run (Grayson Diener kick), 3:17, 3rd
W — Payton Shoemaker, 18-yard run (kick failed), 6:56, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;A;W
First downs;26;17
Plays from scrimmage;78;55
Rushing (plys-yds);40-169;29-188
Passing yards;278;160
Total net yards;447;348
Passes (cmp-att-int);24-38-1;15-26-0
Fumbles (no-lost);0-0;2-1
Penalties (no-yds);8-70;4-35
Punts (no-avg);2-45.5;3-33.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Athens — Joey Moore 26-60, Peyton Gail 5-57 TD, Corbin Stalder 5-51, Nate Trainer 3-21, TEAM 1-(-20); Waverly — Payton Shoemaker 25-201 4 TDs, Haydn Shanks 2-(-1), TEAM 2-(-12)
PASSING
Athens — Joey Moore 24-38-1-278 3 TDs; Waverly — Hayden Shanks 15-26-0-160
RECEIVING
Athens — Nate Trainer 6-55, Corbin Stalder 4-53 TD, Reece Wallace 3-45 TD, Peyton Gail 7-42, Braeden Halbert 1-42 TD, Brayden Markins 3-41; Waverly — Penn Morrison 4-54, Zeke Brown 5-45, Mark Stulley 3-31, Payton Shoemaker 2-25, Will Futhey 1-5
