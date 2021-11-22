ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans were locked into a defensive battle at halftime against Marietta on Monday.
The Tigers exploded for a huge third quarter, pulling away for a 47-31 win at Alexander High School.
The Spartans held a 15-13 lead at halftime, but Marietta won the third quarter 19-7 to go ahead 32-22.
The Tigers would ultimately win the second half, 34-16.
Alexander was led by Olivia Ohms, who tallied 10 points. Kara Meeks added eight points, while Marlee Grinstead and Monica Thompson each scored four points.
Trinity Daniels added three points for Alexander and Chloe Payne scored two points.
Saylor Wharff led Marietta with 17 points, making five 3-pointers, while Leigha Lauer added 13 points. All of Lauer's points came in the second half, as she made 10 of 11 free throws and a 3-pointer.
The Spartans' next contest is at Trimble on Monday.
