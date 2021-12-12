STEWART — Marietta built up a big first-quarter lead, and it proved to be enough at Federal Hocking on Saturday.
The Tigers won a non-league game, 52-37, at Federal Hocking's McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking fell behind 21-6 after one quarter of play and wasn't able to recover.
Marietta held leads of 30-18 at halftime and 39-27 going to the fourth.
Lane Smith, Tariq Cottrill and Andrew Airhart all led Federal Hocking with eight points apiece. Caden Chapman added six points, with Tyler Rogers scoring five points. Gage McVey added two points.
AJ Graham led Marietta with 16 points, scoring 11 in the first quarter. Tyler Kytta added 14 points and Zach Bartlett had 10 points.
Federal Hocking falls to 3-2. The Lancers host Belpre on Tuesday and travel to South Gallia on Friday.
