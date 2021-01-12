NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes got off to a good start on Monday, but the Marietta Tigers came roaring back.
Marietta won a non-league girls basketball game inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium, 63-38, against the Buckeyes.
Nelsonville-York enjoyed a 10-5 lead after one quarter, but was outscored 58-28 the rest of the way.
Airah Lavy led the Buckeyes with 15 points. The freshman scored eight in the first half, and seven in the second half. She made four 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and all four of her free throws.
Alivia Speelman added seven points for N-Y. Cayleigh Dupler, Kalina Hernandez and Brooklyn Richards each followed with four points, while Ashleigh Cantrell and Emma Fields each scored two points.
Marietta turned the early deficit into a 25-18 lead at halftime. The Tigers extended the advantage to 49-26 after three quarters, then won the fourth quarter 14-12.
Morgan Attenburger led Marietta (5-4) with 19 points, 16 coming in the second half. She made four 2-pointers, a pair of 3-pointers and all five of her free throw attempts.
Adi Hill added 15 points, making three first-half 3-pointers. Jennifer Smith added eight points, while Saylor Wharff had seven points and Rylee Kendall six points.
Nelsonville-York falls to 4-9, and is scheduled to travel to Alexander on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.