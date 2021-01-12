Nelsonville-York Buckeyes

Nelsonville-York's Ashleigh Cantrell (1) is guarded by Alexander's Jadyn Mace while N-Y coach Bobby Cassady (left) provides instruction during a game on Dec. 23. The Buckeyes lost to Marietta on Monday, 63-38. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes got off to a good start on Monday, but the Marietta Tigers came roaring back. 

Marietta won a non-league girls basketball game inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium, 63-38, against the Buckeyes. 

Nelsonville-York enjoyed a 10-5 lead after one quarter, but was outscored 58-28 the rest of the way. 

Airah Lavy led the Buckeyes with 15 points. The freshman scored eight in the first half, and seven in the second half. She made four 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and all four of her free throws. 

Alivia Speelman added seven points for N-Y. Cayleigh Dupler, Kalina Hernandez and Brooklyn Richards each followed with four points, while Ashleigh Cantrell and Emma Fields each scored two points. 

Marietta turned the early deficit into a 25-18 lead at halftime. The Tigers extended the advantage to 49-26 after three quarters, then won the fourth quarter 14-12. 

Morgan Attenburger led Marietta (5-4) with 19 points, 16 coming in the second half. She made four 2-pointers, a pair of 3-pointers and all five of her free throw attempts. 

Adi Hill added 15 points, making three first-half 3-pointers. Jennifer Smith added eight points, while Saylor Wharff had seven points and Rylee Kendall six points. 

Nelsonville-York falls to 4-9, and is scheduled to travel to Alexander on Thursday. 


