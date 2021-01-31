MARIETTA — Three of Federal Hocking’s seniors put up big numbers on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Marietta Tigers.
Marietta scored an 83-70 victory over the Lancers on Saturday in Washington County.
The loss drops Federal Hocking’s record to 8-3.
Hunter Smith, who scored his 1,000th career point last Wednesday, had another big night for the Lancers. He scored 25 points, 20 coming in the second and third quarters. He made four 3-pointers in the game.
Elijah Lucas followed with 17 points, 13 coming in the second half. He made seven 2-point field goals as part of his night.
Nathaniel Massie added 15 points, making three 3-pointers.
Tyler Rogers scored six points for Federal Hocking, while Wes Carpenter added five points and Tariq Cottrill two points.
Marietta’s Tyler Kytta and Tony Munos powered the Tigers. Kytta led all scorers with 32 points, draining nine 3-pointers. He scored 27 first-half points. Kytta tallied 15 points in the first quarter, making four 3-pointers before adding four more 3’s in the second quarter.
Monos picked up the slack in the second half, where he scored 11 of his 24 points. He made nine shots from the field, seven being 2-pointers.
Kytta’s first-quarter onslaught gave Marietta a 27-16 lead after one quarter. The Tigers were ahead 52-34 at halftime. Federal Hocking won the third quarter 21-14 to trail 66-55.
Federal Hocking returns to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Tuesday with a trip to Southern.
