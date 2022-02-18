WAVERLY — The Athens Bulldogs' season came to a close in Friday's Division II sectional final.
Athens, the No. 16 seed in the bracket, lost at No. 1 Waverly, 77-48.
Waverly improved to 19-4, while Athens closed the season at 8-15.
The Bulldogs fell behind 24-9 after one quarter and never recovered, trailing 41-21 at halftime and 66-40 going to the fourth quarter.
Derrick Welsh led Athens with 20 point. Nathan Shaidk added 12 points, while Landon Wheatley scored 10 points. Sam Goldsberry, Clay Boeninger and Jake Goldsberry each scored two points.
Trey Robertson led Waverly with 28 points, making six 3-pointers. Will Futhey added 15 points and Wade Futhey 12 points.
Waverly will face No. 8 Warren on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Southeastern High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.