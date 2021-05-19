IRONTON — The Alexander Spartans finished strong in the 2021 season, winning four out of five games to return to the district tournament for the sixth time in seven seasons.
However, Ironton pitcher Keegan Moore proved to be a difficult challenge.
Moore powered No. 2 Ironton to a 4-0 win over No. 14 Alexander in a Division III district semifinal on Wednesday.
Moore is an Ohio University commit, and she lived up to the billing against Alexander. She struck out 12 and walked one, holding the Spartans to five hits.
Moore also helped her own cause at the plate, adding a double and RBI.
Alexander ends the season with a 13-11 record.
The Tigers are 25-4 and will face No. 5 Adena in a district final on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Unioto High School.
The Tigers played ahead all game after scoring a run in the bottom of the first against Brooke Casto and the Spartans. Moore's double provided the 1-0 lead.
The Spartans had a chance to tie the game in the fourth. Jadyn Mace singled, and Erin Scurlock put down a sacrifice bunt to advance her to second.
Audrey Ross hit a fly ball, moving Mace to third, but Moore was able to strand her.
The Spartans also had chances to score in the fifth and sixth innings, putting runners on second and third in both frames.
Mace led off the fifth with a single, then stole second base. Scurlock's single moved Mace to third, with Scurlock going to second on Ironton's throw to third.
Moore buckled down however, getting the next three batters to end Alexander's threat.
Macie Swart hit a double with one out in the sixth to put Moore's feet to the fire again. She moved to third on Jaycie Jordan's bunt single.
Jordan eventually stole second, but Moore retired the next two batters to escape another jam.
Meanwhile, Casto was keeping Alexander in the game, as the score remained 1-0 until the fifth.
Ironton's Katelyn Moore doubled with one out, eventually scoring on Kylie Miller's line drive single to center for a 2-0 lead.
Ironton went ahead 4-0 in the sixth. Moore drew a walk, then trotted home on Bella Sorbilli's two-run home run.
Moore retired Alexander in order in the seventh to advance to the district finals.
Mace finished with two singles, while Swart hit a double and Scurlock and Jordan added singles.
It was the final game for Alexander seniors Brooke Casto, Jadyn Mace, Audrey Ross and Erin Scurlock.
