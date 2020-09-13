ALBANY — In the return match where his squad dropped the first tilt by five goals, Greenfield-McClain coach Nicholas McNeal hoped the lesson was learned.
“We got thumped and I told the team I hoped it was a wake-up call. That loss has been our only one this year.”
Indeed, the now 3-1 Tigers came to Albany on Saturday to prove a point to themselves as well as to the Alexander Spartans.
The Tigers gained the early attack advantage with shots by Luke Sanchez and Francesco Branchini. Spartan keeper Clayton Moore handled the threats to stifle that early advantage. With their assist leader Austin Shields absent for the match, the Spartan offense was a bit off from their usual precision passing. Still, they managed to threaten the Tigers after ten minutes.
A great combination began with a Joe Trogdon steal that led to a Tyler Fritchley cross that drew Tiger keeper Noah Reeves off his line for a bobbled save. Kyler D’Augustino back-heeled the rebound toward the strings and it looked like a certain counter. But senior Braeden Bergstrom got in position for a non-goalie save just before the ball crossed the line. Bergstrom also took all the visitor’s corner kicks and crucial throw-ins.
A few minutes later, Elijah Robe swiped a pass and rolled toward Reeves ahead of the chasing defenders. It took a strong save by the senior to smother Robe’s attempt.
From there, the two teams battled for possession and it was evident that the Tigers looked to clog the middle and look for the defense for deep clearances. The Spartans’ passing was still out of full sync but they held the better of the two attacks and approaches.
With ten minutes to go in the half, two strong charges by Fritchley and Robe resulted in shots that were tall of goal. With five minutes remaining, Robe hit D’Augustino with a fine lead pass and the sophomore moved it on to Fritchley. His attempt barely missed the far post and the first half ended scoreless.
“We missed some chances that we should have converted,” Spartan mentor Kirk Crow commented. “And, we were off on a lot of our passing; sometimes behind, sometimes just inaccurate.”
Those issues weren’t entirely remedied in the second half but Alexander created the better chances. Robe had Reeves off his line with a good move but his shot was cleared at the line with the second non-goalie save of the day. This time it was Raymond Daugherty who saved his goaltender.
A minute later, defender T J Vogt steamed up the field and offered a hot rip the Reeves had to hustle to grab. For their part, the Tigers continued to disrupt the Spartan flow and smack the ball deep out of trouble.
The most enticing shot of the second half came from Fritchley on a free kick after a foul. Standing about twenty yards out and to the right of Reeves, Fritchley’s “spidey sense” nailed the ball toward the far left upper ninety and it look like it was dipping into the angle. Gravity didn’t apply well enough and the ball skimmed over to keep the game scoreless.
Not long after, Robe forced the Tiger netminder into a full stretch save with a laser to the webbing. As the clock wound down, the contrast was Alexander furiously rushing the attack and the Tigers sending anything close as far down the field as they could kick.
The final significant attempt was by Trogdon with three minutes left. It handcuffed Reeves and it was bobbled over the touch line, leading to the tenth corner kick for Alexander. As the scoreboard blinked to zero on the clock and on the score, the Tigers celebrated the tie while the Spartans walked to the bench in frustration.
“This (tie) was a win for them,” Crow said. “We beat them 5-0 in the first game and they came to our house and held us scoreless. I hate to use the word disappointed but we just didn’t play our best game today. We also had ten corner kicks and didn’t get anything from them. This isn’t a loss, but it feels like it.”
Now 4-1-1, life doesn’t get easier as the Spartans have the tough Marietta Tigers to face next Thursday.
Alexander won the JV game 2-0, with goals by Dylan Wintle and Tyler Wallace.
