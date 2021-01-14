Marietta built up a second-half comeback on Tuesday against the Athens Bulldogs.
The Tigers earned a non-league victory at Athens' McAfee Gymnasium, 49-44.
Marietta led 21-12 after one quarter, but saw Athens surge ahead 29-26 at halftime.
The Tigers turned the tables to lead 40-38 after three quarters, then held Athens to six fourth-quarter points.
Athens had a four-game winning streak end, falling to 6-5.
Brayden Whiting paced the Bulldogs with 20 points on 7 of 15 shooting. He got to the free throw line seven times, making six. He added seven rebounds and two steals.
Jacob Sayers tallied nine points, three rebounds and two steals for Athens, with Will Matters scoring five. Matters led the team with four assists. Trey Harris and Derrick Welsh each scored four points, with Welsh collecting 10 rebounds. Shane McDade also added two points.
