The Athens tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision to Marietta on Thursday.
The Bulldogs' No. 1 singles players, Anna Chen, was able to earn a victory. She beat Marietta's Elyse Macatol, 6-4, 6-2.
The Tigers won the rest of the matches. Olivia Emery was a 6-4, 6-0 winner against Athens' Audrey Tompkins in second singles.
The third singles match was won by the Tigers' Dallas Bolen. She edged Athens' Rachel Strickland, 7-6, 3-6, 10-3 in a tie break.
Athens' Xan Jordan and Katie Mosher fell to Marietta's team of Camille Herb and Reagan Estes in first doubles, 6-1, 6-3.
The Bulldogs' team of Kylie Snider and Bella Grijalva fell to Marietta's Cassidy Wilson and Alex Freimann.
Athens is scheduled to host Logan Elm on Monday before traveling to Logan on Tuesday. Both matches are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
