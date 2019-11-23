CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tigers were able to pull away from the Alexander Spartans during Friday's season opener.
Circleville held Alexander to three points in the fourth quarter in the 58-36 triumph.
Alexander was within three points in the third quarter, but trailed 44-33 going to the fourth. Circleville (1-0) won the final quarter 14-3.
Circleville post player Kenzie McConnel was tough to handle, as she scored 21 points. Tori Bircher added 16 points, and Meghan Davis had 10 points. Jaylah Captain added eight points.
Alexander (0-1) was led by Marlee Grinstead, who tallied 13 points. Jadyn Mace added eight points, while Erin Scurlock scored six points. Taylor Meadows tallied five.
The Tigers jumped out to a 19-10 lead after one quarter, and 32-25 at halftime.
Alexander will have its home opener on Monday, as the Warren Warriors come to Albany. The JV game will tip off at 6 p.m.
Circleville 58, Alexander 36
Alexander;10;15;8;3;—;36
Circleville;19;13;12;14;—;58
ALEXANDER 36 (0-1)
Jadyn Mace 3 0-1 8, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0, Hope Richardson 0 1-3 1, Emma Pennington 0 0-0 0, Taylor Meadows 2 1-4 5, Erin Scurlock 3 0-0 6, Kara Meeks 0 1-2 1, Marlee Grinstead 5 2-4 13; TOTALS 13 5-14 36; 3-point field goals 5 (Grinstead, Mace 2 apiece, Meadows, Richardson 1 apiece)
CIRCLEVILLE 58 (1-0)
Alaina Francis 0 0-0 0, Porini Peyton 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blackman 0 0-0 0, Tori Burcher 4 6-6 16, Meghan Davis 3 4-6 10, Sidney Gray 0 0-0 0, Brie Kendrick 1 1-2 3, Jayla Captain 2 3-4 8, Kenzie McConnel 8 5-6 21; TOTALS 18 19-24 58; 3-point field goals 3 (Bircher 2, Captain 1)
