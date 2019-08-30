Alexander Spartan head man Tom Fauber has a keen sense of how his team matches up against opponents so far this season. So, when the undefeated Marietta Tigers came to town on Thursday, there had to be a plan to counter a big, fast, strong, and experienced squad.
And, the plan worked pretty well except for two unanticipated and odd factors.
The young Spartans followed the game plan to the letter in the early stages of the match, with the defensive quartet of Sasha Battrell, Daryn Hoffer, Chloe Kunkel, and Mikayla Kunkel forcing the Tigers into uncomfortable shot angles. Though the high-powered Marietta offense was able to put up six shots in the first ten minutes, goaltender Emma Pennington only had to make one save in that time span.
Then, ten minutes in, Taylor Meadows engineered a speedy, slick run from midfield through the Tiger defense. She powered a shot from fifteen yards out from keeper Jocelyn Rings’ left side that plowed into the upper ninety. The Spartans earned the 1-0 lead and surprised the visitors.
Then, the first of the oddness happened. Courtney Schuck, Marietta’s prime gun, worked open on Pennington’s left and sent a wicked shot to the far post. The Alexander sophomore parried the ball away with a stellar save. However, it popped up in the air towards Leah Esselburn and settled into her arms just inside the touch line in a strange twist of fate. The side official called the handling infraction and Claire Schenkel converted the resulting penalty kick to knot the score at ones.
“But wait, there’s more” as the TV hucksters say and six minutes later there was more oddness. Substitute Jessica Smith was in a battle with the younger Kunkel on the left side and lost the ball to the freshman. As Smith turned to recover, she lost her balance and stumbled with the Spartan in proximity. The official interpreted that action as a foul in the box and a second PK was awarded. Schenkel converted the PK to up the lead to 2-1.
Fauber saw that as a pivotal, controversial, and incorrect decision. “We were holding them in the run of play and there was minimal contact, less than almost everything happening on the pitch. Against a good team, that’s hard to overcome.”
Though Taylor and Alexis Queen would make some substantial runs, the first half ended with no additional scoring.
The second stanza was essentially a replay of the first. The Tigers would get shot opportunities from forced angles or Pennington smothered attempts that were near her. Queen was the Spartan target early on and the return of Amora Albano fired up the Alexander attack. Both she and Meadows manufactured good charges but could not ring up the equalizer.
Tiger leading scorer Schuck managed a long range goal in the final minute of the match to pad the lead and the Tigers remained undefeated.
The Spartans’ record now stands at 1-2.
“I paraphrased a John Wooden saying to the team after the game about sometimes learning more by playing well in a loss than by playing badly in a win. Though I’m not sure most of them know who John Wooden was,” Fauber commented. “Marietta beat both Cambridge and Chillicothe by double digits so they can score in bunches. Discounting the PK’s and that late floater, we held our own defensively all night. I am proud of our effort tonight and it shows progression for our young players.”
SCORING:
Alex 1 0 1
Mtta 2 1 3
Alex Meadows 1st 29:17 1-0
Mtta Schenkel (PK) 1st 22:31 1-1
Mtta Schenkel (PK) 1st 16:05 1-2
Mtta Schuck 2nd 01:10 1-3
