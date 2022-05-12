PORTSMOUTH — Gwen Sparks was on her game, leading Portsmouth Notre Dame past the Trimble Tomcats.
Sparks pitched a perfect game in the Titans' 15-0 win against the Tomcats in Wednesday's Division IV sectional final.
Notre Dame, the No. 1 seed, advances to the district tournament against No. 9 Peebles.
Trimble, the brackets' No. 17 seed, won its tournament opener at No. 16 Glenwood on Monday, but couldn't solve Sparks.
Sparks struck out 13 in the perfect game. Notre Dame scored six times in the first and four times in each the third and fourth innings. Kaylyn Darden, Kyndall Ford and Katie Strickland all hit home runs for Notre Dame.
Darden was 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs.
The Tomcats got the chance to play for the sectional title thanks to the 17-7, five-inning mercy-rule win over Glenwood.
Trimble led 3-0 before scoring 11 runs in the top of the third.
Lexee Fouts was 4 for 5 with two RBIs for Trimble. Adelynn Stevens was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Kylee Dixon was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Riley Campbell was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Brandis Bickley was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.
Joelle Richards was the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits in five innings. She struck out three.
The Tomcats were 8-11 after the loss to Notre Dame. They are scheduled to make up a home game with Federal Hocking on Saturday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.