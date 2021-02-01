STEWART — Playing shorthanded, the Belpre Golden Eagles were giving the Federal Hocking Lancers all they could handle.
Paige Tolson knew it was time to find another gear.
"I just had to step up," the Federal Hocking senior point guard said. "I knew I had to do something."
Tolson was nothing short of spectacular in her final regular season game inside McInturf Gymnasium, powering the Lancers to a 57-47 win over the Golden Eagles on Monday.
Tolson did it all while recording a double-double, scoring 38 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She had five assists, four steals and two blocks for good measure.
"Everyone was stepping up and doing their part," she said. "We just had to pick up that extra little slack there. It just started falling and I felt more comfortable attacking in the second half than I did the first half."
Tolson made 11 of 29 shots from the field, sinking 17 of 19 free throw attempts on the night. Nearly all of of Tolson's 10 2-point field goals came in the lane.
"Paige did a really good job of penetrating the paint and we weren't moving defensively quick enough to close that penetration," Belpre coach Chris Murray said. "So she was able to get to the free throw line."
It was a total reversal of the first meeting, a 43-32 Belpre victory on Dec. 21. Tolson was held to 12 points on that night, but the rematch was a different story.
"They outplayed us at their place, definitely," Tolson said. "We didn't show up to play. The second half, they outplayed us by a mile, but here it was a different mindset. It was almost like a little bit of revenge. It was going to be our last time playing them."
Belpre (9-9, 6-5 Tri-Valey Conference Hocking Division) played without its rim protecter in 6-foot junior Halee Williams, and regular starter Alyssa Hutchinson.
Despite that, Belpre still led 43-42 early in the fourth quarter after Kaitlen Bush scored in transition after a steal and assist from Curstin Giffin.
"I was proud of our effort tonight," Murray said. "We were shorthanded, but everyone's kind of been shorthanded this season. It's not really an excuse. We just needed to do a better job of closing gaps in penetration."
Belpre battled, but Tolson's scoring onslaught proved to be too much.
Tolson scored 21 of the Lancers' final 23 points, including their final 10.
The run started when her drive to the basket broke a 34-34 third-quarter tie. She scored Federal Hocking's final eight points of the third, providing a 42-39 lead.
Belpre's fourth-quarter lead was short-lived. Tolson split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 43-43 with 5:04 to play, then her steal and fastbreak layup gave the Lancers (12-5, 5-5 TVC-Hocking) the lead for good.
Tolson had a hand in the only points she didn't score in the fourth.
She delivered a pass ahead in transition to Reagan Jeffers. She missed a shot in the paint, but Tiffany Allen was there for the put-back for a 47-43 lead with 4:27 to play.
While Tolson was finding ways to score, a key defensive switch paid off for Federal Hocking.
The Lancers went to a triangle-and-two in the fourth quarter, putting a defender on Bush and Giffin and forcing other players to take shots.
"Once we did that, it was taking away Bush and Giffin and it was kind of forcing some other options there," Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said. "That allowed us to get four or five key stops and then come back down with the (offensive) attack that we had."
The Golden Eagles were outscored 15-4 over the final 5 minutes and 4 seconds of the game. Giffin led them with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Bush added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Khyleigh Scott also had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The defensive strategy working, Paige Tolson and the Lancers were able to put the game away.
She scored again in traffic in the lane for a 49-43 edge with 3:55 to play.
Tolson scored on another drive to push the lead to nine points, 53-44, with 1:15 remaining. She made four more free throws in the final minute to give her 38 points, and the rivalry win over Belpre.
"We were trying to attack the entire game," Jeremy Tolson said. "I knew he (Murray) was going to sit in that 2-3ish zone, he runs it a little high. Kind of felt like he was going to run that, so we were ready for that, we thought. When we attacked, we were successful."
The Lancers will be on the road the rest of the regular season — they still have TVC-Hocking games remaining against Southern and Trimble — but will get a chance to host Piketon in a Division III tournament game on Feb. 13.
Federal Hocking's 12 wins matches last season's win total, and the Lancers still have a shot at matching or surpassing the 15 games won during Paige Tolson's freshman season.
"I know at the beginning of the season we were kind of down, having kids transfer, injuries early in the year," Paige Tolson said. "It's a pretty good feeling to know that everything we battled through, we're still siting here with 12 wins and there's still more games to be played."
The win was the third in the last four seasons in Stewart for the Lancers over Belpre. It's developed into a tight rivalry in the TVC-Hocking, and afterwards Murray gave credit to Paige Tolson for posting another big night.
"She did an excellent job tonight of taking the game over and willing her team to a win," he said. "For four years, I've seen her play. She plays extremely hard every time. We knew going into that game that she was going to continue to play extremely hard."
Federal Hocking 57, Belpre 47
Belpre;9;13;17;8;—;47
Federal Hocking;8;17;17;15;—;57
BELPRE 47 (9-9, 6-5 TVC-Hocking)
Khyleigh Scott 5 1-2 11, Jaylynn Wright 1 0-0 3, Kaitlen Bush 4 2-2 11, Curstin Giffin 4 8-12 17, Allie Jaraucaro 0 2-2 2, Maddie Garber 1 0-0 3, Amber Amick 0 0-0 0, Kelsi VanFossen 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 13-18 47; 3-point field goals: 4 (Wright, Bush, Giffin, Garber 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 57 (12-5, 5-5 TVC-Hocking)
Reagan Jeffers 3 0-0 6, Brennah Jarvis 1 0-0 3, Alexis Smith 1 0-0 2, Kylie Tabler 0 0-0 0, Paige Tolson 11 15-17 38, Tiffany Allen 2 2-2 6, Ava Tate 1 0-0 2, Makynlee Baker 0 0-0 0, Bella McVey 0 0-0 0, Ava Tolson 0 0-0 0, Kyndel Snedden 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 17-19 57; 3-point field goals: 2 (Jarvis, Tolson 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Belpre 15-46 (.326), 3-point field goals 4-20 (.200), Federal Hocking 19-63 (.302), 3-point field goals 2-21 (.095); Free throws — Belpre 13-18 (.722), Federal Hocking 17-19 (.895); Rebounds — Belpre 36 (Scott, Giffin 9 apiece), Federal Hocking 42 (Tolson 10); Assists — Belpre 9 (Bush, Giffin 3 apiece), Federal Hocking 5 (Tolson 5); Blocks — Belpre 3 (Wright, Bush, Giffin 1 apiece), Federal Hocking 4 (Tolson 2); Turnovers — Belpre 18, Federal Hocking 10; Steals — Belpre 8 (Wright, Bush, Giffin, Jaraucaro 2 apiece), Federal Hocking 11 (Tolson 4); Team fouls — Belpre 16, Federal Hocking 13; JV game — Federal Hocking 36, Belpre 14.
