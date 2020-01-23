STEWART — The Belpre Golden Eagles were the latest victims to Paige Tolson and her breakout junior season.
Tolson once again put on a show, leading Federal Hocking to a 55-38 victory over the Golden Eagles inside McInturf Gymnasium on Thursday.
Tolson led all scorers with 26 points, adding team highs in rebounds (six), assists (four) and steals (two).
The crafty point guard shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 8 of 11 from 2-point range, making all 10 of her free throw attempts.
"I thought Paige had a great game," Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said. "She's very hard to stop."
Tolson's play was a big reason the Lancers turned around last month's 54-48 loss at Belpre into a win in the rematch. She scored all 11 of Federal Hocking's first-quarter points to help withstand an early Belpre run.
Her quick first step to the basket resulted in four three-point plays.
Belpre coach Chris Murray didn't beat around the bush when talking about how difficult Tolson is to go up against.
"I had said it before — I'll say it again — she is the best player in our league," Murray said. "It's not even close. She's got every skill level possible. To be that size and to finish around our bigs is really good. I think she's got tremendous heart and grit. She does everything she can for her team and to put them in position to win."
Tolson has been a starter since her fresman season, but is certainly enjoying her best year on the hardwood. She's averaging 19.8 points per game, and Thursday marked the 10th time she's totaled 20 or more points. She's scored at least 20 points in eight of the Lancers' last 10 games.
"She kind of kept us going offensively the entire game," Jeremy Tolson said. "She had a heck of a first half, was attacking the basket very well, was drawing contact and finishing."
Paige Tolson had three of her three-point plays in the first quarter, but Belpre still enjoyed a lead.
The Golden Eagles went ahead 18-11 when Kyanna Ray made a 3-pointer from the volleyball line to beat the first-quarter buzzer.
The Lancers came out in a zone, but Belpre literally shot them out of the strategy by making 4 of 7 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Jeremy Tolson said he was using a defensive strategy implemented by Miller in a recent low-scoring game against Belpre, but that it was time to switch back to a man defensive look going to the second quarter.
"I didn't want to get in a situation where we couldn't recover, because they were starting to get momentum," Jeremy Tolson said. "I changed some things up, how we were playing defense. We did OK for a while then we started hitting some shots."
Belpre (12-4, 8-4 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) didn't make a 3-pointer over the final three quarters, only taking three attempts from long range. The Golden Eagles were held to 20 points the rest of the way, and only 11 points after halftime.
The course of the game changed quickly, as Federal Hocking (7-9, 7-5 TVC-Hocking) opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run and never trailed again.
Paige Tolson's steal and open layup tied the game at 18-18, and her score in traffic put the Lancers ahead 22-18.
Belpre only trailed 29-27 at halftime, but a new threat quickly emerged.
Kylie Tabler opened the third quarter with a deep 3 from the left wing on a pass from Emma Beha.
It was the first of four 3-pointers — on five attempts — in the second half for Tabler.
Each shot came from NBA range. Her second 3-pointer was at least 30 feet out, and left Murray shaking his head as the Lancers went ahead 38-29.
"I think that made a big difference because we kind of got down and they made a run on us," Murray said. "But I thought their man was effective and they shot the ball well from the perimeter."
Tabler's third long trey pushed the lead up to 43-31. Her final deep 3, again from well beyond the line on the left wing on a pass from Tiffany Allen, allowed Federal Hocking to lead 49-36 with 5:40 remaining.
Tabler finished with 12 points, and the Lancers made 7 of 18 3-point attempts overall. Alexis Smith also made two, while Beha sank one.
"It's nice when Kylie and Alexis are hitting," Jeremy Tolson said. "When they are, we're a pretty dangerous team."
Paige Tolson put the finishing touches on the victory by putting on a dribbling exhibition. She ran more than a minute off the clock on consecutive possessions, simply by dribbling around along the perimeter before passing off to a teammate, as Belpre defenders struggled to keep a five-count on her.
Tolson also made the final four free throws, allowing Federal Hocking to lead 55-36 with under a minute to play.
Belpre had won 11 out of its last 12 coming in. Kyna Waderker led the Golden Eagles with 14 points and five rebounds.
It was the second Thursday in a row in which the Lancers cooled off a league foe, as they gave Trimble its lone league loss a week ago.
This time, Federal Hocking got a measure of revenge against Belpre.
"I enjoy playing against Belpre," Jeremy Tolson said. "I think they're well-coached. I think their kids play hard. Some of those kids like Waderker and (Abbey) LaFatch, we've played against them for four years. It's been a pleasure playing aginst them, but it's going to be kind of nice seeing them go to. They've gotten me more than I've gotten them. We just played really well on the offensive end. We held our composure. That was the difference."
Federal Hocking 55, Belpre 38
Belpre;18;9;6;5;—;38
Federal Hocking;11;18;14;12;—;55
BELPRE 38 (12-4, 8-4 TVC-Hocking)
Halee Williams 2 0-0 4, Abbey LaFatch 2 1-2 6, Kyna Waderker 6 2-3 14, Curstin Giffin 2 0-3 4, Kyanna Ray 1 0-0 3, Kaitlen Bush 2 1-2 7, Emma Hodgson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 4-10 38; 3-point field goals: 4 (Bush 2, LaFatch, Ray 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 55 (7-9, 7-5 TVC-Hocking)
Tiffany Allen 0 2-2 2, Alexis Smith 2 0-0 6, Kylie Tabler 4 0-0 12, Paige Tolson 8 10-10 26, Emma Beha 2 0-0 5, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Ava Tate 0 2-3 2, Makynlee Baker 0 0 0-0 0, Bella McVey 0 0-0 0, Courtney Clark 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 14-15 55; 3-point field goals: 7 (Tabler 4, Smith 2, Emma Beha 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Belpre 15-31 (.483), 3-point field goals 4-10 (.400); Federal Hocking 17-39 (.436), 3-point field goals 7-18 (.389); Free throws — Belpre 4-10 (.400), Federal Hocking 14-15 (.933); Rebounds — Belpre 19 (Waderker 5), Federal Hocking 23 (Tolson 6); Assists — Belpre 7 (Giffin 3), Federal Hocking 9 (Tolson 4); Blocks — Belpre 3, Federal Hocking 0; Turnovers — Belpre 16, Federal Hocking 9; Steals — Belpre 5 (Waderker 3), Federal Hocking (Tolson, Smith 2 apiece); Team fouls — Belpre 14, Federal Hocking 12; JV game — Federal Hocking 22, Belpre 15 (2 quarters)
