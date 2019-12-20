RACINE — Paige Tolson powered Federal Hocking to a second victory in a row.
Tolson poured in 31 points, leading the Lancers to a 58-48 win at Southern on Thursday.
Federal Hocking improves to 3-5 overall, and 3-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Tolson scored 57 points in Federal Hocking's last two games. Against Southern, she did a lot of damage from the free throw line. The junior made 12 of 16 free throw attempts, while making five 2-pointers and three 3-pointers.
Tolson had 10 points at halftime, and 20 going to the fourth. Tolson then made 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter, helping close the door on a potential Southern comeback.
Ava Tate added 10 points in the win for Federal Hocking, while Kylie Tabler tallied nine points. Tiffany Allen scored three points, while Lydia Beha and Brooklyn Richards each scored two points. Alexis Smith added a point.
Southern was led by Baylee Wolfe's 19 points. Kayla Evans scored nine points, and Jordan Hardwick eight points.
The game was tied at 10-10 after one quarter, and Federal Hocking edged ahead 28-24 by halftime. The Lancers increased the lead to 44-33 going to the fourth quarter.
