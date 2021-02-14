STEWART — Federal Hocking senior Paige Tolson came off the floor at McInturf Gymnasium for likely the last time during her career, getting a big hug from her father and coach Jeremy Tolson.
Paige Tolson had just put on another incredible display in front of the home fans, a tournament win in hand as she took a seat on the bench.
"I'm trying not to let my emotions come until I'm done," she said, "but it's something I've thought about all day, all week. It's probably our last time playing on this floor."
Tolson was spectacular once again, scoring 38 points to lead No. 12 Federal Hocking to a 70-52 win over No. 21 Piketon during Saturday's Division III sectional semifinal.
The tournament win advances the Lancers to the sectional finals, and extends Tolson's career at least another round.
"There's no better way to do it than on a win so I'm pretty satisfied with it," Paige Tolson said. "I can be happy and I can look back when I'm old and know that we gave everything that we had on that floor the last time."
Tolson's 38 points came on 13 of 25 shooting, including making 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She added four assists and four steals, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lancers put the game away.
"Paige is very important to this team and she did a great job creating so much havoc in the middle," Jeremy Tolson said.
The game continues Tolson's magnificent senior season, as she is averaging 22.7 points per game. It was the fifth time she has scored 35 points or more in a game.
Tolson is also averaging 30.8 points per game over her last six outings, picking her play up as the season winds down.
"I don't give her enough credit," Jeremy Tolson said. "As a coach, you try and keep it even keeled, so she doesn't get enough praise probably. This run that she's been on in the last few weeks has been very impressive. I thought she did a good job attacking the rim."
The Lancers advance to face either No. 5 Dawson-Bryant or No. 28 Wellston on Wednesday. Those two teams will play on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Federal Hocking (15-7) won a tournament game for the fifth season in a row after it was finally able to pull away from a young Piketon (5-13) squad.
The Redstreaks started five sophomores and didn't have a senior on the roster. They only trailed 48-43 entering the fourth quarter, and were very much alive in their upset bid.
Paige Tolson essentially ended any thoughts of the Lancers losing on their home court with two big shots to start the fourth.
She swished a 3-pointer from the left corner to open the frame, lifting Federal Hocking to a 51-43 lead.
Tolson followed with another deep shot, this time from the right wing and the Lancers were ahead 54-45 with 6:45 remaining.
Piketon was never closer than seven points the rest of the way.
"We just had to get out and get that little run just to completely shut them down," she said. "What went thorough my head was, next man up. I shoot that shot all the time and I was pretty confident shooting it and I felt good."
Tolson made two free throws, then she found Reagan Jeffers for a transition layup, and a 58-47 lead with 5:23 remaining.
Tolson continued to push the action. Trying to run time off the clock, she dribbled around on the perimeter before driving toward the basket.
Tolson went under the basket before shooting a reverse layup over Piketon's 5-foot-10 Natalie Cooper.
The shot went in, Tolson had 36 points, and the Lancers led 62-49 with just more than three minutes to play.
"You lose, you're done," Paige Tolson said. "We play like we have something to fight for. We play like everything's our last. That definitely sparked us and that kept us going and pushed us to play hard."
Tolson's 37th and 38th points came at the free throw line with 2:57 left, giving Federal Hocking a 64-49 lead.
Overall, Federal Hocking went on a 16-2 fourth quarter run that eventually stretched the lead to 70-49 in the closing minute.
The Lancers forced Piketon into 31 turnovers, including 21 in the second half.
Brennah Jarvis was a catalyst of that defensive effort, as she collected five of the Lancers' 21 steals.
"She played great defense down the stretch," Paige Tolson said. "I think that's what flipped our momentum. As soon as she started pressuring the ball, she got them rattled and she was getting steal after steal after steal and it really pushed us forward."
Jarvis also scored eight points, making a pair of 3-pointers. Kylie Tabler had 11 points, making three 3-pointers, while Jeffers had seven points, eight rebounds and four steals.
"I think that continuous pressure where we were picking them up three quarters court, pushing them up the floor, wore them out," Jeremy Tolson said.
Piketon did win the rebounding battle, 43-28. The Redstreaks shot 14 free throws in the first half, their length giving Federal Hocking fits inside the paint.
Piketon had three players produce double-doubles. Cooper had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Addison Johnson had 11 points and two assists, while Bailey Vulgamore had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jazzlyn Lamerson also posting 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"They hurt us with Cooper," Jeremy Tolson said. "She was hurting us early. They were doing a good job getting the ball inside, then they were going into the post and sealing us very good. They hurt us early and it kept them around."
Piketon hung around, but its final lead was 24-23 after Johnson scored on a drive to the basket.
Tabler made two deep 3-pointers late in the first half, allowing Federal Hocking to lead 32-26 at halftime.
Jarvis and Tabler then made consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter, part of a 10-2 run that saw Federal Hocking lead 42-30.
Piketon closed the third quarter with a 13-6 surge to only trail by five points. The game was still hanging in the balance, but Paige Tolson slammed the door shut with yet another scoring onslaught.
Tolson scored 13 of the Lancers' first 16 points of the game, then tallied 16 out of 18 Lancers' points to help build the big fourth-quarter lead.
Next up will likely be a trip to Coal Grove on Wednesday for a sectional final, provided the Hornets defeat Wellston on Sunday. The Lancers would host the Rockets if they sprung the upset.
Coal Grove is led by Addi Dillow, another highly-touted senior guard.
"I know that her and Paige have been mentioned as two of the better players in the area," Jeremy Tolson said. "We love that challenge. Also love to see another great ball player on the floor. That's fun. That's what makes the game enjoyable. I look forward to maybe getting some eyes on some film, breaking them down and fighting."
The Lancers will be back on the practice court this week leading up to that matchup. Jeremy Tolson said that is where Paige puts in a lot of the work that people don't see, the work that has allowed her to excel as one of the best to ever play for Federal Hocking.
Paige Tolson's senior season started with her celebrating her college signing to Glenville State, then scoring her 1,000th career point.
Fifteen wins have followed so far, and the Lancers will work to try and add to that total on Wednesday.
"She works hard in practice every day," Jeremy Tolson said. "She picks the team up. She is our energy. As a father to sit and watch, I'm extremely proud. I think she's turned into quite the ball player and she's having quite the season toward the end of the year, and we need it."
Federal Hocking 70, Piketon 52
Piketon;11;15;17;9;—;52
Federal Hocking;14;18;16;22;—;70
PIKETON 52 (5-13)
Kennedy Jenkins 1 2-4 5, Addison Johnson 4 3-3 11, Bailey Vulgamore 5 0-0 10, Jazzlyn Lamerson 3 2-4 10, Natalie Cooper 4 3-4 11, Savannah McNelly 1 0-0 2, Ali Taylor 1 0-0 3, Laney Brown 0 0-2 0, Halynn Smith 0 0-0 0, Maggie Armstrong 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 10-17 52; 3-point field goals: 4 (Lamerson 2, Jenkins, Taylor 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 70 (15-7)
Reagan Jeffers 3 1-2 7, Breannah Jarvis 2 2-2 8, Alexis Smith 0 4-4 4, Kylie Tabler 4 0-0 11, Paige Tolson 13 8-11 38, Ava Tate 0 0-0 0, Tiffany Allen 0 0-0 0, Makynlee Baker 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Snedden 0 0-0 0, Stella Gilcher 0 0-0 0, Hallee Chapman 0 0-0 0, Bella McVey 0 0-0 0, Ava Tolson 1 0-2 2; TOTALS 23 15-21 70; 3-point field goals: 9 (Tolson 4, Tabler 3, Jarvis 2)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Piketon 19-52 (.365), 3-point field goals 4-12 (.333); Federal Hocking 23-57 (.404), 3-point field goals 9-24 (.375); Free throws — Piketon 10-17 (.588), Federal Hocking 15-21 (.714); Rebounds — Piketon 43 (Lamerson 11), Federal Hocking 28 (Jeffers 8); Assists — Piketon 7 (Jenkins, Johnson, Cooper 2 apiece), Federal Hocking 6 (Tolson 4); Blocks — Piketon 3 (Vulgamore, Lamerson, McNelly 1 apiece), Federal Hocking 2 (Smith 2); Turnovers — Piketon 31, Federal Hocking 17; Team fouls — Piketon 19, Federal Hocking 16.
