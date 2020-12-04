STEWART — Paige Tolson stepped to the free throw line during the second quarter on Thursday, needing one point for a career milestone.
The Federal Hocking senior calmly made her first free throw, securing 1,000 points for her career.
The game stopped as her coach and father Jeremy Tolson grabbed a game ball for the standard photo-op.
Paige Tolson wasn't interested in the celebration. There was still work to be done.
"The game wasn't over yet," she said. "There was nothing to celebrate until we won."
By the time the game was over, there was plenty to celebrate for Paige Tolson and the Lancers. She scored a career-high 40 points, leading Federal Hocking to a 72-63 victory over the Eastern Eagles.
"She is the catalyst of what we do," Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said. "She is the captain. There's no secret, she's what drives us. She had a good night tonight."
It was a memorable night for Federal Hocking (3-0, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division), and thanks in large part to Paige Tolson's heroics, a winning one as well. She blew past the thousand-point mark, finishing the game with 1,030 in her career.
"It's a special moment," Jeremy Tolson said. "It's something she's worked very hard for. It's an individual thing, which she does a good job of keeping that stuff separate. She's more of a team player."
That was never more evident then when Paige Tolson hit 1,000 career points. She was fouled and went to the line with 3:15 left in the second quarter.
Tolson sat at 999 career points — she had missed her last free throw earlier with a shot at the milestone. This time, however, she made it.
The horn sounded at the scorer's table, and an announcement was made of Tolson's accomplishment.
She never left the free throw line. As the few fans allowed inside McInturf Gymnasium stood and applauded, Jeremy Tolson grabbed a souvenir game ball.
He eventually rolled the ball across the court to the rest of the Tolson family, and the game quickly resumed.
"I wanted to stay focused on the free throw instead of celebrating and letting my emotions take over," Paige Tolson said. "Now I can celebrate. Now I feel fine that we have the win."
Tolson went on to make the second free throw, giving the Lancers a 24-17 lead.
The sequence played out just fine for Jeremy Tolson.
"You have to love the drive," he said. "She was focused on the free throws and she really wanted the game. We'll celebrate later."
Tolson entered the season needing 45 points for a thousand, and she scored 16 and 19 points respecitvely through the first two games. Tolson admitted it has been on her mind.
"It's kind of a relief," she said. "I felt maybe I was playing tight the first couple of games, knowing that it was right around the corner. It was just something that was a milestone goal. I'm happy I accomplished it, but the win was the No. 1 goal."
The pressure now off, Tolson was just getting started.
Including her two milestone free throws, she would go on to score 31 points over the final 19 minutes and 15 seconds of game time. It was an incredible stretch of basketball that was too much for the Eagles (0-1 TVC-Hocking) to contain.
Eastern tried different defenses, including a box-and-one and even double teamed her on in-bounds plays late in the game, but nothing would stop Tolson on this night.
"They were trying to take her away the whole night," Jeremy Tolson said. "I thought she did a good job moving around screens. She made some key shots. Obviously the penetration to the basket, she did a good job as far as that goes too."
Tolson's 40 points came on 14 of 23 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She also found time to hand out seven assists. She had four rebounds and a steal.
Alexis Smith cashed in on some of Tolson's assists, adding 17 points and five rebounds to the winning effort. She also sank four 3-point field goals.
"Everybody had big games, big moments that we needed," Paige Tolson said.
Tolson had 19 points by halftime, as her 3-pointer allowed the Lancers to lead 35-27.
She came out with two more 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the third — one from the left wing and one from the right wing — for a 43-34 edge.
The Eagles were still determined to try and ruin Federal Hocking's party. A 9-0 run was capped by Sydney Reynolds' basket for a 43-43 tie late in the third.
Eastern was never able to take the lead. Tolson quickly answered with a difficult finish in traffic around the rim, then Smith scored five points in a row and the Lancers quickly established a 50-43 lead.
The Eagles never forced another tie the rest of the way.
"I thought that was the difference in the game," Jeremy Tolson said. "In my head I'm thinking if they get the lead, we're in trouble because it totally changes the tide. But we were able to right the ship a little bit."
Tolson scored on another drive to the basket, giving her 29 points and the Lancers a 55-47 lead going to the fourth.
Tolson then opened the fourth by grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring on a put-back.
When Eastern got within 59-53, Tolson answered with a coast-to-coast drive.
The Eagles were still able to trail just 61-57 after Jennifer Parker's basket, but Tolson had consecutive assists — baskets by Reagan Jeffers and Ava Tate — to restore a 65-57 edge.
The lead then went to 10 points — 67-57 — on another Tolson score with 3:45 left.
"She managed the game toward the end which was big for us," Jeremy Tolson said.
Paige Tolson fittingly delivered the dagger to Eastern's comeback hopes.
She went to the free throw line, making the first for a 68-63 lead with 1:52 remaining.
Tolson missed the second free throw. Even though the rest of the Lancers were waiting back on defense, Tolson was still able to collect an offense rebound around four Eagles.
She quickly scored again at the rim, giving her 38 points and a 70-63 lead.
Tolson's 39th and 40th points came at the free throw line with 1:02 left, giving Federal Hocking a nine-point lead and icing the game.
Parker led the Eagles with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Reynolds added 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Erica Durst added nine points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Federal Hocking travels to Athens on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. contest in hopes to continue its perfect start.
Tolson is averaging 25 points per game, but more importantly the Lancers haven't lost in the early part of the schedule. She hopes they can keep building off the success, especially now that her individual achievement is out of the way.
"Right now I feel like we have something to play for," Paige Tolson said. "We don't want a loss. So keep playing for 4-0, 5-0, just the next step up each time."
Federal Hocking 72, Eastern 63
Eastern;9;18;20;16;—;63
Federal Hocking;13;22;20;17;—;72
EASTERN 63 (0-1 TVC-Hocking)
Hope Reed 1 1-2 3, Sydney Reynolds 7 6-6 20, Jennifer Parker 8 2-2 21, Juli Durst 2 0-0 4, Whitney Durst 0 0-0 0, Erica Durst 4 1-2 9, Kennadi Rockhold 2 2-4 6, Ella Carleton 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 12-16 63; 3-point field goals: 3 (Parker 3)
FEDERAL HOCKING 72 (3-0, 1-0 TVC-Hocking)
Reagan Jeffers 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 6 1-2 17, Kylie Tabler 0 2-2 2, Paige Tolson 14 8-11 40, Tiffany Allen 2 1-1 5, Brennan Jarvis 1 0-0 2, Ava Tate 1 0-0 2, Bella McVey 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 12-18 72; 3-point field goals: 8 (Tolson, Smith 4 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Eastern 24-56 (.429), 3-point field goals 3-10 (.300); Federal Hocking 26-60 (.433), 3-point field goals 8-22 (.364); Free throws — Eastern 12-16 (.750), Federal Hocking 12-18 (.667); Rebounds — Eastern 35 (Reynolds 9), Federal Hocking 35 (Tabler 6); Assists — Eastern 12 (Reynolds 3); Federal Hocking 15 (Tolson 7); Blocks — Eastern 3 (Reynolds 2), Federal Hocking 2; Turnovers — Eastern 18, Federal Hocking 14; Steals — Eastern 5, Federal Hocking 8 (Smith 4); Team fouls — Eastern 20, Federal Hocking 14.
