GLOUSTER — Trimble coach Dennis Osborne said the Tomcats have worked all year on improving at the plate.
With the tournament season underway, the results are showing up at the right time.
No. 15 Trimble advanced in the Division IV postseason, gaining a run-rule 18-8 win over No. 18 New Boston Glenwood on Monday.
The Tomcats ended the sectional semifinal game in the bottom of the sixth inning, advancing to the next round in the bracket.
Trimble finished with 19 hits — five being doubles — as it pounded away at the plate against the Tigers (2-15).
"We've put so much time into hitting and it's starting to pay off as the year goes on," Osborne said.
The Tomcats (5-16) scored in every inning, and had three players finish with three-hit games.
Trimble has scored 32 runs in its last two games. The Tomcats have also won four times in their last 10 games after a 1-10 start to the season.
"I know a lot of people probably say this, but the season last year, not having one really hurt," Osborne said. "We were very young in '19, then to not be able to play in '20, then come back with a bunch of freshmen and a bunch of juniors that really are sophomores on the field. We're getting better and we concentrated a lot on hitting."
Junior Briana Orsborne backed up the offensive effort with five innings inside the pitching circle.
Orsborne did walk eight and hit four more batters, but she was able to limit Glenwood to four hits.
Orsborne started the year in the pitching circle, but moved to third base so freshman Bama Martin could take over.
Martin was injured in last week's game at Wellston, so Orsborne had the ball in her hands for the tournament opener. She struck out three.
"She rolls a lot of ground balls," Osborne said. "She started the year on the mound for us and we had a freshman develop. We were better with her at third base. Then when Bama went down, we had to bring her back. This is only the second time she's pitched since early April. She didn't do a bad job."
Key for Orsborne was pitching out of trouble. She left the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings, as the Tigers left nine on base against Orsborne.
"They scored eight runs, but a lot of them were walks," Osborne said. "It could have been very different. She did a good job getting us out of innings."
Ashlynn Hardy pitched a perfect sixth inning in relief, striking out two batters.
Trimble was solid in the field, with only one error. Center fielder Adelynn Stevens threw out runners on the base paths on two different occasions to short circuit potential Tiger rallies.
"It's the thing that I've been telling them all year that we have the capability of doing," Osborne said. "I think we're starting to believe a little bit more. It's been nice to see us grow."
Glenwood pitcher Kenzie Whitley was never able to settle in against the Tomcats' offense.
Trimble scored 13 runs in just the second and third innings. The lead was 7-0 after a six-run second that saw Kennedy Kittle hit a two-run single to left field, followed by Emily Young's two-run double to left-center.
Glenwood pushed across four runs in the third without the benefit of a hit, but the Tomcats' offense simply responded with another big inning.
Riley Campbell's single past third scored Lexi Fouts for an 8-4 lead in the bottom of the third.
Stevens, Orsborne and Kittle hit three consecutive RBI doubles, pushing the advantage to 11-4. Brandis Bickley's two-run single allowed Trimble to go ahead 13-4, and was followed by Fouts' RBI hit for a 14-4 edge.
Trimble sent 10 batters to the plate in the second, and 11 more came to bat in the third.
Kittle's RBI double in the fourth gave the Tomcats a 15-4 lead, and it appeared the might close out the win in the top of the fifth.
Trimble still held the 11-run advantage with two outs, but the Tigers loaded the bases against Orsborne.
Whitley's single to center brought home a run, cutting the deficit to 15-5. When Shelby Easter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, the Tigers had avoided the run-rule result to that point, trailing just 15-6.
The Tigers eventually clawed to within 15-8 after Jadelyn Lawson's two-run single.
Glenwood's rally simply delayed the inevitable. Trimble added two more runs in the fifth on Fouts' RBI single and Campbell's RBI fielder's choice, making it 17-8.
The Tomcats ended the game in the bottom of the sixth. Orsborne led off with a single, eventually advancing to third on a stolen base and a Tiger error.
Kittle brought an end to the contest with a long fly ball to left field. It was caught, but Orsborne easily scored on the sacrifice fly and the 18-8 victory.
"It's the first time we've mercied someone all year," Osborne said. "Putting the ball in play and making plays, the game's easy when you do that."
Campbell, Stevens and Fouts all had three hit-games, with Kennedy driving in five runs. Young also had three RBIs.
Trimble advances to the Division IV sectional finals at No. 2 Clay on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Trimble 18, Glenwood 8 (6 innings)
Glenwood;004 040 — 8 4 4
Trimble;167 121 — 18 19 1
Kenzie Whitley and Jadelyn Lawson
Briana Orsborne, Ashlynn Hardy (6) and Kennedy Kittle
WP — Orsborne; LP — Whitley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.