JACKSON — Trimble's Joe Richards is likely to take home some individual coaching awards for his role in guiding the Tomcats to a turnaround season on the basketball court.
But even he would admit that one of the halftime adjustments during Saturday's Division IV district semifinal didn't require lot of coaching acumen to come up with.
The Tomcats trailed New Boston by two points and the Tigers were making a case for an upset bid as the teams entered their halftime locker rooms.
"Just to settle down a little bit, and let's start getting in and out to 32," Richards said, referring to his 6-foot-1 sophomore center, Jayne Six. "I looked up on the board and she has zero points."
The strategy paid off. Six scored 11 points in the second half, the Tomcats played their usual lock-down defense and as a result their season lives to see another day.
No. 3 Trimble defeated No. 6 New Boston, 44-34, at Jackson High School. The Tomcats (19-5) advance to the district finals for the first time since 2006.
"We're happy," Richards said, as the team was trying to figure out its postgame dinner destination. "We're going to celebrate today."
The Tigers (15-9) led 23-19 early in the third quarter. Six didn't score in the first half and only attempted three shots, as Trimble was unable to get her touches and the Tigers were able to keep her off the offensive boards.
That quickly changed, and the Tomcats were able to surge ahead. Emily Young got the ball into Six on Trimble's first third-quarter possession, and she easily put in the field goal.
Six made a defensive play on the other end, leaping for a steal and starting a runout to Briana Orsborne, and Trimble had tied the game.
Six would get the ball again in the post, this time on a feed from Emily Calentine, make a move and score. Trimble led 25-23 with 6:25 left in the third and would never lose that advantage.
Six made 5 of 8 field goal attempts in the second half, and had a double-double with 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
"Jayne's a big factor," Trimble sophomore point guard Laikyn Imler said. "We always need her down low."
The Tigers would hang around, but the Tomcats' defensive effort made sure Saturday's game wouldn't be their last of the season. Trimble held New Boston to only 13 second-half points as it slowly pulled away.
"Defense is definitely the most important factor and I think we locked down pretty well and they had some quick guards," Imler said. "Some girls that are good scorers and I think we shut them down pretty well."
New Boston shot just 21.8 percent for the game (12 of 55), and just 14.2 percent (4 of 28) after halftime.
The Tomcats were able to do that without defensive specialist Riley Campbell, who took a fall to the court while going for a rebound with 6:45 left in the third and didn't return.
"Riley obviously is our big defender," Richards said. "We're going to figure that situation out here in a little bit. Hopefully everything's going to be OK, but we had some people step up defensively."
The Tomcats went on a 13-2 third-quarter run to lead 32-25 after Six's three-point play.
New Boston got as close as down 33-30 when Shelby Easter scored to open the fourth, but it was all Tomcats from there.
Young collected an offensive rebound to score for a 35-30 edge, and Trimble would eventually lead 38-30 after Six collected another offensive rebound and scored.
Imler put the finishing touches on the win, scoring on a drive for a 40-32 advantage with 2:04 remaining.
Imler had a game-high 18 points on 8 of 16 shooting, adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
"Laikyn utilized her matchup very well and scored 18 points," Richards said. "Those were all big buckets."
Imler's speed was on display, as she routinely drove to the basket against New Boston's defense. Imler scored eight first-quarter points, all coming in the paint after she beat her defender.
"I was just noticing that they were playing off a little bit and it looked like I had a good lane to the basket," Imler said. "After I took it once I knew I could keep taking it."
Young added 10 points and seven rebounds for Trimble.
Lexus Oiler scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter for New Boston, and finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The senior was the only Tiger in double figures.
The Tomcats advance to the Division IV district finals against No. 2 Peebles, a 55-45 winner over Waterford in Saturday's first district semifinal.
Peebles advanced to the regional finals a year ago behind scoring machine Jacey Justice. The junior will certainly be a focus for the Tomcats' defense this week.
But on Saturday, it was about celebrating another breakthrough victory. The Tomcats have won 10 more games than last season and now have their first win in the district tournament in 14 years.
The group of eight sophomores and two freshmen continue to pick up milestone wins for the program, and now will set their sights on a district title.
"We're in uncharted territory now," Richards said. "We've seen Peebles play a couple times. We're going to give them the day off (Sunday). Relax. Then obviously we're going to have three big days of practice, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
"I'm happy for the girls. They've worked their butts off and hopefully we can continue this journey."
Trimble 44, New Boston 34
New Boston;11;10;7;6;—;34
Trimble;12;7;14;11;—;44
NEW BOSTON 34 (15-9)
Lexus Oiler 3 6-8 12, Shelby Easter 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Whitley 3 0-0 7, Taylor Hickman 1 1-2 4, Sammy Oiler 1 1-2 3, Dylan O'Rourke 1 0-0 2, Cadence Williams 0 0-0 0, Tonya Cook 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 12 8-12 34; 3-point field goals: 2 (Whitley, Hickman 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 44 (19-5)
Laikyn Imler 8 2-4 18, Riley Campbell 1 0-0 2, Briana Orsborne 1 0-0 2, Emily Young 4 2-3 10, Jayne Six 5 1-1 11, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 0 1-2 1, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Madaline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Grace Adkins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 6-10 44; 3-point field goals: 0
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — New Boston 12-55 (.218), 3-point field goals 2-14 (.143); Trimble 19-55 (.345), 3-point field goals 0-13 (.000); Free throws — New Boston 8-12 (.667), Trimble 6-10 (.600); Rebounds — New Boston 41 (Easter 10), Trimble 42 (Six 11); Assists — New Boston 5 (Lexus Oiler 2), Trimble 7 (Imler 3); Blocks — New Boston 2, Trimble 6 (Six 3); Turnovers — New Boston 12, Trimble 13; Steals — New Boston 6 (Easter 3), Trimble 7 (Six 3); Team fouls — New Boston 10, Trimble 10.
