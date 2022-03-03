PICKERINGTON — The cheers emanated from Trimble's locker room after an historic victory for the program.
"We must have said it four times in there," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "We're in the Elite Eight. That is unreal. It's surreal right now."
The Tomcats' season continues, and a rematch with a familiar foe awaits.
Trimble defeated Monroe Central 56-49 on Thursday in a Division IV regional semifinal at Pickerington North High School.
For just the second time in program history, and the first since 2005, the Tomcats will play in a regional final in girls' basketball.
"It's a credit to the girls and all the hard work they've put in over the years and this year especially," Richards said. "We're happy and we're going to celebrate tonight."
The Tomcats (22-4) are celebrating after erasing an early deficit against the Seminoles (20-7) and their standout point guard, Kalista Friday.
The 5-foot-3 senior has recorded four triple-doubles this season, and finished with 19 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals.
Trimble countered with a huge game from senior Briana Orsborne, who was all over the court.
Orsborne had 20 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.
"I thought she played a tremendous game including the second quarter," Richards said. "I thought she got us back in the game big time in the second quarter. That was a credit to her and her hard work."
Orsborne also came up with one of the biggest passes of the game.
Monroe Central scored seven points in a row, capped by Haylynn Hiles' steal and layup to cut Trimble's lead to 51-46 with 1:10 remaining.
The Tomcats were losing momentum, but on the other end, Orsborne spotted a wide open Jayne Six at the basket.
Instead of holding the ball and waiting for Monroe Central to foul, Orsborne fired the pass down to the 6-foot-3-inch Six.
Six put home the layup, restoring a 53-46 lead for Trimble with under a minute to play.
"I was about to go up with it, I just hopped in the air and I saw her," Orsborne said. "I'm glad she made it."
The Tomcats got a defensive stop, and two Emily Young free throws provided them with a 55-46 lead with 55.6 seconds remaining.
Trimble was on its way to the regional finals.
"We never got past the district level before," Orsborne said. "We knew with eight seniors, this was our last chance to do it. We knew the work we had to put in to get here."
Six had another double-double for Trimble with 16 points and 10 rebounds, adding two assists and two blocked shots.
Imler and Riley Campbell once again took turns providing solid defense against a star player.
In last week's district final, the Tomcats held South Webster standout Bri Claxon to 17 points. They slowed down Friday in the regional semifinal.
Friday still had an impressive stat line, but was held to four points in the first half and played the final 11 minutes and 5 seconds with four fouls.
"We held her to four points at halftime, she had four free throws," Richards said. "I thought Laikyn did a fantastic job. Riley, when she was in the game, did great too."
Imler also added nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Jaylee Orsborne had eight points and five rebounds, as the Tomcats' starting lineup accounted for all 56 of their points.
Trimble had to rally back in the second quarter after falling behind 17-9 after a Hiles 3-pointer.
The Tomcats answered with a 14-4 run to close the half. Briana Orsborne's steal and three-point play cut the deficit to 17-14, and her 3-pointer tied the score at 19-19.
"I thought I started off a little slow, but when we got down, I just needed to pick it up and get more motivation for the team," Briana Orsborne said. "I just felt like the mood was kind of down. I just tried to bring everyone up."
Trimble took a 23-21 lead at halftime by breaking full-court pressure, Briana Osborne's assist on Six's layup beating the buzzer.
The Tomcats never lost that lead in the second half, going ahead 26-22 on another Briana Orsborne 3-pointer.
"We just knew we needed to make a couple shots," Richards said. "We made a little run there."
The Seminoles ended the third quarter with a run of their own, trailing 40-37 after closing on a 10-3 surge.
The Tomcats got momentum back early in the fourth, going ahead 44-37 when Six's blocked shot led to Jaylee Orsborne's transition bucket.
"Coach said we could run on this team," Briana Orsborne said. "That's what he was trying to get us to focus on."
The Tomcats opened the fourth quarter with a 11-2 run, taking their biggest lead of the game at 51-39 after Briana Orsborne's drive to the basket with 2:34 remaining.
Hiles added 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals in a solid game for Monroe Central, including making three 3-pointers.
Up next is a third matchup with Waterford, a 40-25 winner over Berne Union in Thursday's second regional semifinal game.
"Waterford, we've seen them twice," Briana Orsborne said. "We know what they're capable of. We know they've made state tournament runs before. We know we need to play our best, just give it our all."
Waterford and Trimble shared the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship in the regular season, each winning on the other's home court.
The rubber game will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at Pickerington North High School. At stake is a spot in the Division IV state tournament. The Wildcats have won five regional titles in the previous seven seasons, while the Tomcats will try for their first regional title in program history.
"It means the world," Richards said of the opportunity. "The fans, I bet they can't wait until we come home, but where we were seven years ago and five years ago to where we are today, that's fantastic. We are in the regional finals."
Trimble 56, Monroe Central 49
Monroe Central;9;12;16;12;—;49
Trimble;7;16;17;16;—;56
MONROE CENTRAL 49 (20-7)
Kalista Friday 6 4-4 19, Haylynn Hiles 5 1-2 14, Abby Thompson 2 1-2 5, Trista Morris 2 1-2 5, Kynzi Bishop 2 0-0 4, Riley Bettinger 1 0-3 2, Grace Swisher 0 0-0 0, Kensington Hiles 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 7-13 49; 3-point field goals: 6 (Friday, Hiles 3 apiece)
TRIMBLE 56 (22-4)
Jaylee Orsborne 3 1-2 8, Laikyn Imler 2 5-7 9, Briana Orsborne 6 5-5 20, Emily Young 0 3-6 3, Jayne Six 7 2-4 16, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 16-24 56; 3-point field goals: 4 (Briana Orsborne 3, Jaylee Orsborne 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Monroe Central 18-44 (.409), 3-point field goals 6-20 (.300), Trimble 18-49 (.367), 3-point field goals 4-16 (.250); Free throws — Monroe Central 7-13 (.538), Trimble 16-24 (.667); Rebounds — Monroe Central 27 (Haylynn Hiles 8), Trimble 38 (Six 10); Assists — Monroe Central 10 (Friday 8), Trimble 10 (Briana Orsborne, Young 3 apiece); Blocks — Monroe Central 4 (Haylynn Hiles 4), Trimble 2 (Six 2); Turnovers — Monroe Central 11, Trimble 11; Steals — Monroe Central 8 (Friday 4), Trimble 7 (Briana Orsborne 5); Team fouls — Monroe Central 20, Trimble 14.
