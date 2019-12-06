GLOUSTER — Trimble basketball coach Howie Caldwell admitted he didn’t know what to expect with the Tomcats’ first practice after the end of football season.
The Trimble football team had suffered a heart-breaking one-point loss to Springfield in the second round of the playoffs. After advancing all the way to the state championship game a year ago, the Tomcats had to turn the page to hoops season quicker than they wanted to.
Just six days after that football loss, the Tomcats were getting after it inside Bill White Gymnasium and Caldwell said he couldn’t have been more pleased with what he saw.
“I didn’t know how it would be, but after about 10 to 15 minutes of basketball practice, they were phenomenal,” Caldwell said. “Very spirited. Did things that I didn’t think they would be able to do.
“I was very pleased. I stopped practice midway through and told them I appreciated their effort and it was going to be a fun year.”
The Tomcats, just like they were on the gridiron, will be a veteran club on the hardwood in the winter. Defending champions of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, Trimble has six seniors and a strong sophomore class that it can rely on.
The first practice was an indication to Caldwell that the group will come ready to play, no matter the circumstances.
“They’re just a great group of players,” Caldwell said. “Not only the seniors, all the way down to the sophomores. They’ve grown up together. They know each other so well, it’s unreal.”
Trimble exceeded expectations a year ago, going 19-4 and advancing all the way to the Division IV district championship game.
The Tomcats bring four starters back, and should be in contention for league and district championships again.
Brayden Weber led the way for Trimble last year, averaging 17.2 points per game as a junior. He earned third-team all-Ohio honors and is coming off a successful cross country season.
Caldwell said Weber has become even more of a leader on and off the court as he approaches his senior year.
“Brayden is the type of kid, he leads more by example than he does vocally,” Caldwell said. “Boy, he can run. He is very quick. You get him in the open court, he’s going to be able to do things. Expecting great things out of Brayden again this year.”
Weber will run the court with senior point guard Cameron Kittle. The Tomcats — who were 14-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division last year — didn’t lose a league game when Kittle was healthy and in the lineup.
Caldwell described Kittle as ‘a true point guard.’
“He just runs the club like you would not believe,” Caldwell said. “He’s extraordinary in his ball handling and so fourth. I told him one time last year that if we don’t call something out from the bench, you call it out. That’s trust. Cameron has made himself into an excellent point guard. I think he would much rather make a pass than hit a bucket.”
Amongst all the juniors from last season, it was a freshman in Blake Guffey who really turned heads.
Caldwell said he could only think of a few players in all of his years of coaching who played exclusively up on varsity as a ninth grader. Guffey more than earned that honor, scoring 26 points against Glenwood in the district championship game.
Now a sophomore, Guffey is ready to take another step forward.
“I think he plays just a little more comfortable in the fact that he knows the offenses better this year,” Caldwell said. “So now he doesn’t have to think. We don’t burden his mind, slow his feet this year. He just goes out and gets it. We’re looking for good things for Blake this year. He’s one of the better sophomores in the area.”
While Guffey will be looked upon to score plenty of points, senior Sawyer Koons will do a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score.
Caldwell described Koons as another coach on the court.
“Sawyer’s really our unsung hero because in running our offense, he’s the one that does the picking,” Caldwell said. “He’s the one that does the checking out all the time. He’s physical in the post. He does a lot of things for us that very few people really see what all he does do.
“Sawyer does’t score a great deal of points for us, but he’s very important to what we do.”
Conner Wright is another senior who started games a year ago for Trimble. He will likely miss the start of the season as he heals up from football injuries, but will be a big part of the lineup once he returns.
“He and Kyle Kennedy, they’ve got to step up this year and they have to play the other wing position,” Caldwell said. “Conner is very quick. Anybody who’s seen him play football knows how quick he is.”
Kennedy and Zach Guffey are also seniors on Trimble’s roster, and both will contribute significant minutes.
“He’s been with our program for four years,” Caldwell said of Kennedy. “Has missed very little of anything that we’ve done in the summer, also in the fall. Non-football player, so every open gym that we have, he’s always there.
“Zach Guffey has grown as a player in his four years, but also as a person.”
Caldwell has six sophomores on his roster to look to fill out the lineup. After Blake Guffey, Bryce Downs figures to make an impact this year.
Tucker Dixon, Tyler Weber, Austin Wisor and Clarence Jones are also 10th graders battling to crack the lineup.
“I think we have an exceptional group of sophomores,” Caldwell said. “One thing that you can’t teach, you can’t teach experience. The experience that they get in practicing with the varsity and the games that they get into at the varsity level is going to help us so much next year.”
The Tomcats open their season on Friday at home against Belpre. It will be the first of five TVC-Hocking games to open the season, as Trimble begins defense of its league crown.
Trimble also has a pair of non-league games against traditional rival Nelsonville-York, as well as Crooksville, Peebles, Wellston and Alexander.
The Tomcats are certainly the team to beat in the TVC-Hocking, having won four league titles during Caldwell’s five seasons in Glouster, including the last two outright.
Caldwell — who has 522 career wins, including 97 at Trimble — said he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“We would much rather have the fact that everybody’s wanting to beat us instead of everybody saying, ‘Oh we’re going to Trimble tonight to play!’ So I think the players understand that. If it comes anything through hard work, these players are not afraid of hard work. The harder the work, the harder the competition is, the better they like it. I don’t think that they will shy away from playing anybody because as many big games as they’ve been in in football and basketball and baseball, that doesn’t scare them. I don’t know how many games we’ll win but I do know that we’ll be very competitive in all the games that we play.”
