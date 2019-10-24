The Tomcats are close enough now that they can taste it.
Trimble (8-0, 6-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) holds perhaps its final home game of the season on Friday night when league foe Southern (5-3, 4-2 TVC Hocking) visits Glouster Memorial Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The Tomcats were essentially off last week, as a cancellation led to an open date and a forfeit win over Federal Hocking. It’s been two full weeks since Trimble has played a game, which is long enough for the ‘Cats to get healthy.
But it shouldn’t be too long for Trimble to lose any of its edge. The ‘Cats have too much riding on the line for that to happen.
“It’s a great chance for us to rest some guys who are a little banged up,” Trimble head coach Phil Faires said last week.
Specifically, Faires was referring to two-way starters on the line in Ian Joyce and Shawn Turley. But back to what the Tomcats will be playing for on Friday.
First, the Tomcats haven’t yet wrapped up the league title. A win would guarantee a share of it as both Belpre (5-3) and Waterford (6-2) have just one league loss apiece, and don’t meet until week 10.
Second, although Trimble is in a great position, the Tomcats haven’t clinched a playoff spot or a home playoff game just yet. A win over Southern would guarantee a spot in the Division VI, Region 21 playoffs, and a 2-0 finish to end the season would give the Tomcats enough points to finish no lower than fourth in the region.
Third, Trimble is vying for its first 10-0 regular season since 2014. The Tomcats are no strangers to deep playoff runs, but it’s been five full seasons since an undefeated regular season. The 2014 squad finished in the Division VII state semifinals.
And lastly, the Tomcats are still working on setting a new school record for defense. Trimble has six on-the-field shutouts this season, and needs three more to break last year’s school record of eight.
It’s been that kind of season for Trimble, which entered 2019 with crazy expectations and — to this point — has met them.
“The work we did in the off-season is where it all began,” said senior tailback Conner Wright earlier this season. “Football season really didn’t end for us last year.
“We just picked it up and kept it going.”
Trimble has won 13 straight regular-season games over the past two seasons, and incredibly 12 of them have been shutouts. Over the stretch, the Tomcats have allowed just six points.
Trimble’s defense was insane a year ago, but has been eclipsed in 2019. The Tomcats allowed 40 points in 10 games last season, but is giving up less than a point per game this fall.
Trimble is allowing just 80.3 yards per contest, and only 3.0 yards per play. Opponents are averaging just 2.1 yards per rushing attempt, and have only 34 first downs all season — or less than five per game.
And perhaps the most boggling stat — which couples with Trimble’s efficient ground-and-pound offense — is the fact that opponents are averaging just 28 plays per game. Trimble is scoring more points than its opponents are running plays on a weekly basis.
Trimble will have two viable options for Southeast District Defensive Player of the Year. Returning senior middle linebacker Sawyer Koons led the Tomcats with 52 tackles — remember teams only get 28 plays per game — and has added 5.0 tackles for loss with a pair of interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
And no defensive end has terrorized the TVC Hocking like Joyce (a senior) has this season. Again with limited reps, Joyce has managed to collect 41 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, and force five fumbles with three fumble recoveries.
But it’s the sum of all the pieces — from Cameron Kittle at safety (3 interceptions) to disruptive defensive tackle Turley (4.0 sacks) to cornerback Bryce Downs (2 INTs) and everyone else — that has led to a defensive season unlike any other for Trimble.
“We’re together, we work as a unit,” Joyce said earlier this season. “We all do our part. That’s what makes it work.”
Tornadoes blow into town
Southern was looking at qualifying for the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs, but hit a rough patch over the last couple of weeks. The Tornadoes were topped 42-35 by Ravenswood in week six, then lost 42-12 to visiting Waterford last Friday.
A big upset at Trimble would put Southern back in the mix, but it would be a huge upset.
The Tomcats have won 19 straight games in the TVC Hocking, and of course owns a huge edge in the all-time series against Southern. The Tornadoes are just 4-32 all-time against the Tomcats.
Trimble has won 28 in a row in the series, with 19 by at least four touchdowns. As league foes, Trimble has won every matchup and Southern’s last win in the series was way back in 1973.
Stat pack
— Trimble sits at No. 3 in this week’s Associate Press Top 10 poll for Division VI in the state of Ohio. For the first time this season, Coldwater (7-1) was bumped from the top spot in the poll after a loss to new No. 1 Anna (7-1) last weekend. Anna got 13 first-place votes and 193 points to top the poll. New Middletown Springfield (8-0), which is in Trimble’s region, was second with 142 points. Trimble checked in at No. 3 with four first-place votes and 136 points. Coldwater (fourth, 131), Minster (7-1, 124 points) and Fort Frye (8-0, 120 points) round out the top six.
— In Division VI, Region 21, Trimble begins the weekend tied for third place with Mogadore (7-1). Fort Frye leads the region in the computer point standings, and Springfield is No. 2. Those top four teams have a decent-sized gap between them and the next four teams in the standings — Dalton (5th, 7-1), Salineville Southern (6th, 8-0), Columbiana (7th, 5-3) and Berlin Center Western Reserve (8th, 7-1). Nelsonville-York and Belpre check in at 11th and 12th, respectively, in the region.
— Wright leads Trimble with 1,126 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season, and has hit more than 100 rushing yards in 19 of Trimble’s last 22 games.
— Kittle leads the Tomcats with 666 passing yards and seven touchdown on just 45 passing attempts this season. He’s rushed for 494 yards and seven scores.
— Trimble’s leading receivers are sophomores Austin Wisor and Tabor Lackey. Wisor has seven catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns the season; Lackey has seven catches for 160 yards and one touchdown.
